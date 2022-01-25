Fernando Alonso wants F1 fans to decide the fate of sprint races in 2022

Fernando Alonso believes it is the fans who must decide whether or not sprint races should continue in 2022, despite severe criticism towards it. The new sprint qualifying format was introduced during the 2021 F1 season. Three dramatic weekends in Monza, Silverstone and Interlagos witnessed this new weekend set-up, and fans have had mixed reactions to the format.

The Alpine driver claimed the format was introduced to benefit fans in terms of having a new, exciting weekend to look forward to and if they are unhappy with it, it should simply be discontinued. As reported by Motorsport, the Spaniard said:

“It is important to ask them various questions: ‘What do you think of the weekend? What was good and what was not good?’ What we change, they have to decide. For teams, it doesn’t matter much. Preparation for the weekend is a bit different, but in the end, it’s the same for everyone. The fans have to be put first.”

Social media reactions revealed that fans, especially those who have watched traditional races over the past several years, are not very thrilled with the concept of sprint races. While avid F1 fans have publicly criticized the format, the influx of new, young fans coming in every season could influence the decision regarding sprint races.

Fernando Alonso reveals his feelings towards sprint qualifying format

While many drivers have been vocal about their discontent with the sprint format, Fernando Alonso has revealed that he quite likes sprint races.

The 40-year-old described his point of view regarding sprint races, saying:

“It changes the routine in a weekend, so I’m happy with it. There is only one training session before the cars go to parc fermé. This creates more stress. Then there are two more races on the program. It works well for us. That's why I’m happy with the sprint races.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Alonso delivered strong performances and benefited significantly at Silverstone, where he made up four positions during the sprint race. He was also able to repeat his success in the new qualifying format by making up two positions at Monza. While the sprint race in Brazil did not go as planned for the Alpine driver, it's safe to say that he had a decent start to last year’s sprint sessions.

Edited by Anurag C