Fernando Alonso will 'go beyond driving' at Aston Martin, says team boss

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack claims Fernando Alonso's role at Aston Martin will be more than just of a driver. The Spaniard is reportedly set for a long-term position in the Silverstone-based team and might take up a non-driving role after his tenure as a driver is over.

Alonso is showing no signs of slowing down despite having the most number of Grand Prix starts on the grid. After a mediocre stint with Alpine, the two-time world champion now has his eyes set on a stint with Aston Martin, where he will replace Sebastian Vettel in 2023 and beyond. The 41-year-old showed promising pace with the French team in 2022 but lost a huge amount of points due to mechanical failures and poor strategic choices. His future team principal Mike Krack claims Fernando Alonso might be up for a non-driving role with Aston Martin in the future.

Krack told the media:

"We have had some very good conversations already with him. This, in my opinion, can go beyond driving. Fernando joining us as being a core part of the team, and we have to see how this is going to develop. But I think he can have a big role to play in the future of the team."

Formula One CEO claims Fernando Alonso has 'F1 in his blood'

Fernando Alonso received special praise from F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who admitted that he was happy the Spaniard was still in the sport. The two personalities have known each other for more than a decade, with Domenicali having been Alonso's team principal at Ferrari in a partnership that almost won the title in 2010.

Speaking to the media about the Spaniard, Domenicali said that according to him, the most important thing was that Alonso was still in F1. He said:

“You can talk about everything. I think the important thing for me is that Fernando stays in F1. He is super motivated. Also, this year he has shown that age is not a problem. He is a very competitive driver, very strong in the head, very professional. It is also a pleasure for me to see that in Spain, F1 has become important again with Carlos, with Fernando. Fernando doesn’t surprise me at all, because Fernando has the sport of Formula 1 in his blood. He manages to have a continuous motivation.”

The Spaniard often shows incredible pace despite being the oldest member on the current grid, outclassing drivers much younger than him. Many in the F1 community, including Domenicali, believe that Fernando Alonso would benefit from a competitive car, implying the two-time world champion still has what it takes to fight at the top of the sport. Fans of the Spaniard are hoping that his upcoming stint with Aston Martin will be successful. Only time will, however, tell Alonso's fate in F1.

