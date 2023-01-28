Ferrari ace Carlos Sainz given major boost by Frederic Vasseur despite his close relationship with Charles Leclerc

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has been given a major boost by his new team principal Fred Vasseur ahead of the upcoming 2023 F1 season. The Italian team parted ways with former team principal Mattia Binotto after the Italian failed to lead his team to success, despite having a competitive car.

Vasseur recently claimed that he was instrumental in putting Sainz in touch with Renault when he worked for the French team back in the day. The former Sauber man also claimed that he tried to bring Sainz to Alfa Romeo, expressing immense confidence in the Spaniard's abilities as a driver.

Speaking to the Italian wing of Motorsport.com, Fred Vasseur said of Carlos Sainz:

"Some people know this story, but not all. When I was at Renault I was the first to put Carlos in touch with the team, and even when I moved to Sauber I tried to have him with us. I think this is enough to confirm the confidence I have in his qualities, I am convinced that he is a very strong rider."

Ferrari's new team principal also stated that there will be "no number one" driver for the team, and both Leclerc and Sainz will be treated in the same manner. He said:

"We have two very good drivers, both of them are able to do the job. We will have the capacity to provide them exactly the same car and the same structure and the same support. What is clear that the target is to win with Ferrari and for Ferrari. There will be no number one or number two. But if at one stage, we have to take action, I will take action."

Vasseur shares a special bond with 2022 title contender Charles Leclerc as the two worked together during Leclerc's time with Alfa Romeo. The 54-year-old was quick to point out the synergy between Leclerc and Sainz, claiming the two make a strong lineup on the grid. Vasseur continued:

"I must say that compared to the Carlos I remembered I found a more mature person, and the same goes for Charles after these years spent in Ferrari. I believe that the collaboration between them is much stronger than it appears from the outside."

Carlos Sainz revealed Ferrari's fuel advantage in 2022

Carlos Sainz previously claimed that Ferrari's partnership with fuel-supplier Shell gave them an advantage in the 2022 F1 season. The famous fuel suppliers have prior experience with 10% ethanol fuel, which was made mandatory in the sport in 2022.

F1 mandated that all cars run on a fuel that has 10% ethanol starting in 2022, giving the Maranello-based team a head-start due to their partnership with Shell. As per Carlos Sainz, Shell have spent a few years refining their fuel technology with the 10% bioethanol fuel.

Carlos Sainz reflected on this advantage for Ferrari, saying:

"This season it was mandatory to race with 10% bio ethanol fuel. Looking at this season, I think it gave us an advantage that Shell is so strong with creating the fuel with 10% bio ethanol. They have experience with it and have worked hard in recent years to create the highest quality version."

The team will be hoping that their fuel advantage carries forth into the 2023 season, where they should be able to use it to get the best results possible under new team principal Fred Vasseur.

