Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc addresses replacing Lewis Hamilton rumors and driving a ‘wheelbarrow’ 

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has dominated the headlines lately as rumors of him leaving Maranello have spread like wildfire. The speculations arose in light of Lewis Hamilton's ongoing contract extension saga with Mercedes. The seven-time world champion is reportedly looking at his options, with Ferrari a viable destination.

If Hamilton decides to join Scuderia Ferrari, Charles Leclerc will be the prime candidate to replace him at Mercedes. It would be a sideways step for Leclerc considering the performance of both teams. For now, these are just rumors hovering over the F1 paddock.

Leclerc responded to these rumors in an interview with the Italian publication Quotidiano Nazionale. On being questioned about joining Mercedes to replace Hamilton, he replied with a definitive answer:

"No, my greatest wish is to win here."

The 25-year-old clearly stated his wish to stay with the team, showing his trust and faith in the Maranello team.

In the interview, Leclerc was asked about his feelings about driving the red 'wheelbarrow'. He laughed at the question, adding that the situation was not that miserable. He defiantly answered:

"But no, come on, let's not dramatize. The start of the season was honestly disappointing, but I assure you that we are working very hard. I haven't lost faith."

Entering his fifth season with Ferrari, Leclerc's dream of winning a championship has not yet materialized and there is little hope of him doing so in the ongoing season. However, the team is optimistic about bridging the gap to the mighty front runners Red Bull.

Ferrari's lack of pace concerns Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc was taken aback by SF-23's speed deficit over the weekend in Jeddah. The team lagged far behind in the practice sessions while Leclerc put in a monumental effort to qualify second. However, a 10-place grid penalty meant he started the race in 12th position.

On Sunday, Leclerc finished the race behind his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. in P7. He bemoaned the lack of pace in the post-race interview as he said:

"Once I got within a second and a half to Carlos, it was very difficult to get closer than that. The pace difference wasn’t big enough. I just stayed there. It’s like this. Honestly, I don’t think there was much more anyway in the car today. We just need to work to find some pace."

Both Mercedes drivers finished ahead of the Ferrari duo, leaving the Italian team scratching their heads. Leclerc admitted that the team has to improve all aspects of the car to reduce the gap to the front runners.

After scoring his first points in the second race, Charles Leclerc sits eighth in the drivers' standings while Ferrari occupy the fourth position in the constructors' standings.

