Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc shares his “realistic goals” for the second half of the season

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc recently mentioned that the most realistic goal for the Italian team will be to finish second behind Red Bull in the second half of the 2023 season

The Prancing Horses have had a very unpredictable and inconsistent season so far filled with mistakes and underperformances. They have only managed three podium finishes so far in the 12 races, all coming through Charles Leclerc.

While speaking with Motorsport Italy, Charles Leclerc was optimistic about the races after the mid season break.

“I think the realistic goal we want to try to achieve is to be the strongest team after Red Bull, and at the same time try to close the gap, he said. "Then, if we talk about 2024, there is no doubt that in the mind of the whole team the goal is to return to the top and fight against Red Bull, a target that realistically, and I say this as a personal opinion, before the end of the 'year we will not be able to achieve. The more realistic target will be to finish the season ahead of McLaren , Aston Martin and Mercedes.”

Charles Leclerc analyzes the first half of the season

Charles Leclerc further pointed out that the team have found themselves in strange situations in some occasions this season.

“Honestly, we found ourselves faced with a strange situation," Leclerc said. "In qualifying we expressed ourselves well, but in the race we struggled a lot, all with the same single-seater. Race after race we have identified the areas where we need to focus our efforts to improve the situation, especially with regards to race pace, and now the direction is very clear."

"We know it takes time, in Formula 1 nothing changes from one day to the next, but we have made some steps forward and we will have to make more, because the road to getting Red Bull back is still long, he added.

Charles Leclerc also showered praise on his rival and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

“I think Max is a great rider, but at the same time there are many who can't explain such a wide margin between him and Checo. Personally I think it's impossible to read the situation well from the outside, only within the team they know exactly everything, Leclerc added.

It will be fascinating to see where the Monegasque driver and Ferrari find themselves in the upcoming races after the mid season break.