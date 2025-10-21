Ferrari announce Lewis Hamilton's replacement for the 2025 F1 Mexican GP FP1

Ferrari are all set to put a Antonio Fuoco in Lewis Hamilton's SF-25 for the upcoming Mexico City Grand Prix's First Practice session. Announcing the same recently, the Prancing Horse shared a statement.

Fuoco has been a long-time faithful at Ferrari, currently focused on endurance racing. A driver for the Prancing Horse in the WEC, Fuoco won the 24 Hours of Le Mans last year with the 499P.

With this, Ferrari would be able to complete three sessions reserved for rookies per session. Every year, a team needs to reserve four sessions for testing of the car, which is mandatory.

Earlier, Hamilton's teammate, Charles Leclerc dropped out of two sessions to give the opportunity to Dino Beganovic a test of the latest car, the SF-25. Beganovic filled in for Leclerc at the Bahrain and Austrian GP this year.

This will be the first time Hamilton will miss a practice session for Ferrari ever since his arrival to the team this year. However, the seven-time world champion will return to his seat for FP2, Qualifying, and the Race.

The upcoming Mexico City GP is set to take place this weekend, and it is going to be the 20th race weekend of the season. After Mexico, F1 will conclude its season with Las Vegas, Sao Paulo, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton optimistic about having "better weekend" in Mexico

After a decent race weekend in the United States, Lewis Hamilton is hopeful about having a better weekend in Mexico this week. Speaking about this, Hamilton, who started his race from P5, came home in P4, said:

Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari at the F1 Grand Prix Of United States - Source: Getty

“I’m finally feeling like I’m on top of the car. I think we still have some improvements we could make. We can definitely extract more, particularly on my side, because Qualifying wasn’t as good as I had hoped and the start wasn’t great. There are always areas to improve, but it’s positive going into the next race, so I hope we can have an even better weekend."

"We can definitely take a lot of positives. Just the way we have extracted points this weekend – given we haven’t upgraded the car, we are still somehow just there or thereabouts. I got a bad start, managed to still get a good Turn 1, which then recovered the start."

"I was kind of in the fight at the beginning and got Charles before his stop but lost a bit of time there to Lando. After my stop, I came out so far behind, so the strategy wasn’t ideal, but a perfect result in terms of points for the team," Hamilton further added in the post-race interview. (Via Sky Sports F1)

Currently, Lewis Hamilton is in P6 in the Drivers' Championship with 142 points after 19 races and four sprints. His teammate, Charles Leclerc is in P5 with 192 points. Ferrari are in P3 with 334 points in the Constructors' Championship.

