Ferrari announce young Formula 2 contender as their reserve driver for the 2024 F1 season

Ferrari recently announced that Formula 2 contender Oliver Bearman will join them as one of their reserve drivers for the 2024 season.

The FDA driver has impressed everyone with his performances in the junior categories over the last couple of years. He has emerged as a potential driver for the prancing horses in the future.

Bearman will compete in his second F2 season in 2024 with Prema Racing and his role will overlap with his race weekends. He will share the reserve driver role with Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman.

Ferrari also announced that Arthur Leclerc, brother of Charles Leclerc, would join them as a development driver. As per Motorsport.com, the announcement comes on the back of the team releasing the date for their highly anticipated livery for the 2024 challenger.

Ferrari team boss sheds light on Charles Leclerc's new long-term deal

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur was ecstatic after it was announced that star driver Charles Leclerc would continue with them for the foreseeable future.

Speaking with F1.com, the Frenchman reacted to the driver's contract renewal and spoke about the connection between Leclerc and Tifosi and his journey with the team. He said:

“Charles’ bond to the Scuderia goes beyond that of just a driver and a team, as he has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years now, dating back to a time before he first sported the Prancing Horse emblem on his race suit. His values and those of our team are intertwined so it was natural for us to agree on extending our collaboration."

He added:

“We know him for his incessant desire to push himself to the limit and we appreciate his extraordinary abilities when it comes to fighting and overtaking in a race.

"We are determined to give Charles a winning car and I know that his determination and commitment are elements that can make the difference in helping us reach our goals.”

It will be interesting to see if the team can help Leclerc get closer to the title that he so desires and help Ferrari get back to the top of the sport once again.

Multiple reports claim that his current contract will see him race with Ferrari until the 2028 season. This gives the Italian team ample time to provide him with a championship-contending car. But they will hope that they taste silverware sooner rather than later to not lose their star driver to their rivals.