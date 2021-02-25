Ferrari announces Le Mans hypercar

Scuderia Ferrari has announced their return to Le Mans under the new Hypercar class regulations in 2023. The most decorated team in Formula 1 history will compete in the premier class of Le Mans for the first time since 1973.

The team from Maranello took its last win at the legendary French 24-hour race in 1965. Recent endurance racing efforts have been through customer teams, particularly with AF Corse in the GT categories. Last year a 488 GTE Evo, operated by the Ferrari customer team, finished second in the LMGTE Pro class.

Ferrari to kickstart new golden age in WEC?

Ferrari has a history of using their F1 test drivers in their endurance squads. Giancarlo Fisichella was routinely called up by AF Corse after he retired from F1. Callum Ilott and Daniil Kvyat are likely to get a shot to drive in the Scuderia's hypercar, given their ties with the team.

Kimi Raikkonen will relish his chances at the Triple Crown. Photo: Charles Coates/Getty Images.

Alternatively, it may also be a tempting proposition for Kimi Raikkonen. The Finn is expected to retire from Formula 1 soon and enjoys outings in different categories. Raikkonen has experience in the World Rally Championship and the NASCAR Camping World Truck series. Raikkonen will relish his chances to win the fabled Triple Crown of Motorsports. His victory at Monaco in 2005 means that only the Indy 500 and 24h Le Mans remain in his path. A chance to win Le Mans and inch closer towards history would be appealing.

Ferrari is expected to face stiff competition from Toyota, Peugeot, Glickenhaus, and ByKolles. Audi, Porsche, and Acura are building new LMDh prototypes, which will also be eligible to compete in a unified Le Mans Hypercar class. This could be the start of a new golden age in endurance racing.