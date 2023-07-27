Ferrari announces new F1 sporting director after Laurent Mekies departure

Ferrari recently announced that Laurent Mekies will no longer serve as the sporting director for the team after a spell of four and a half seasons. Mekies will not be present in the paddock for the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

Diego Ioverno, who has been a part of the team for over two decades, will take on the role of sporting director. Ioverno can prove to be beneficial for the team in improving their performances on the track.

A statement released by Ferrari read:

"Laurent Mekies’ time at Scuderia Ferrari comes to an end this week. The Racing Director will not be in Belgium and he leaves the Prancing Horse after four and a half seasons, during which time the team took seven wins. The entire team thanks him for his great contribution during those years."

It continued:

"As from the Belgian Grand Prix, part of Laurent’s duties on the pit wall will be carried out by Diego Ioverno, who takes on the role of Sporting Director. He will be responsible for all sporting matters, as well as liaising with the FIA."

Laurent Mekies' departure from Ferrari had been announced much earlier. He is supposed to take up the role of team principal at AlphaTauri from the beginning of the 2024 season.

Franz Tost, who currently holds the position, is set to retire at the end of the 2023 season, leaving the reigns of Red Bull's sister team in Mekies' hands.

Ferrari provides updates on both drivers' contract situation

Ferrari's performances this season have been underwhelming, especially given the promise of their 2022 campaign. The team has managed only two podium finishes so far, with a win looking like an optimistic shout at the moment.

The team's restructuring could partly explain their disappointing start to the season, Frederic Vasseur was appointed as the team principal at the start of this season, and Ravin Jain was hired as the new strategist. There has also been speculation about the team looking to change their driver lineup, however, nothing has been confirmed so far.

Corriere dello Sport asked Vasseur about the contracts of both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, which are set to expire at the end of 2024. He replied positively, but also mentioned that any talks about the contract will only be done later this season:

"Why not? But we will start talking towards the end of the season and they both know it well: I told them as soon as I arrived. Today the only priority is to develop the car."