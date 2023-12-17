Ferrari becomes the first team to unveil its 2024 F1 season car launch date

Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur has revealed that the team will unveil its 2024 F1 challenger on February 13.

The sport is currently in its winter break after a grueling 2023 season came to a close in late November. But there is no respite for the F1 teams as they have quickly found themselves working on next year's car in the hope to be more competitive in 2024.

As per Motorsport.com, the Ferrari team boss has explained the reason behind picking the date. He said:

“The launch will take place on the 13th of February, the day before the Valentine's Day. You will see the rest [of the details, including the car's name] on that day. Why? Because we will have one day more before the [Bahrain pre-season] test. No, it's quite tight, more seriously.

"We have the test a bit before [its 2023 slot] and it's quite a challenge to put everything together. It means that we had no other option. I think also that some other teams are doing it on the 14th, but it's quite challenging to be all ready for Bahrain.”

Ferrari team boss previews the 2024 challenger

Frederic Vasseur has stated that the 2024 challenger will not be a revolutionary car as the regulations have been in place for three years now. Instead, it will only be an evolved car.

Speaking with Motorsport Italy, the Ferrari team boss said:

“Revolutionary, that's not the right word. We have had the same technical regulations for three years now and in this situation, a project cannot be changed massively. We are in a scenario in which a handful of tenths of a second make the difference.

"Having said that, we must certainly take a step forward and not underestimate anything, we will change 95% of the components of the single-seater, and when put that way it may seem like a revolution, but it isn't."

There will be a lot of expectations from Ferrari next season as they showed some signs of improvement in the latter half of the 2023 season, becoming the only team to defeat Red Bull.

For their next step in being more competitive, they would expect more victories next year and possibly a title challenge as well.