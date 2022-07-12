Ferrari's better tire management and 'pace advantage' helped them succeed at the 2022 F1 Austrian GP, says Red Bull's Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner feels Ferrari's better tire management ultimately turned the tide against his team as Charles Leclerc was able to beat Max Verstappen and win the F1 Austrian GP. Speaking to the media after Red Bull's second straight loss, Horner said:

“We scored some really important points today but it just wasn’t meant to be for us. Congratulations to Ferrari, although they were unlucky with Carlos [Sainz], they had the faster car for the majority of the race which gave them more strategic options but Max’s tyre deg was higher from halfway through the first stint and it was hard to combat that.”

After the first few laps of the F1 Austrian GP, it became clear that Red Bull was suffering from severe tire degradation and this turned the tide in favor of Ferrari as Charles Leclerc passed Max Verstappen on track during the race. After the Virtual Safety Car period, the Dutchman tried to challenge the Ferrari driver but could not make much of an impact as Leclerc picked up the win.

Red Bull hopes to bounce back in France

Christian Horner revealed that after a two-race losing streak, the team will be trying everything possible to bounce back at the French GP and not let the momentum slip towards Ferrari. He said:

“Over the two races this weekend, we’ve only given away five points to Ferrari but obviously, we’re really disappointed for Checo [Sergio Perez] today. There was so much damage to his car from George [Russell] that there was no chance for him to score any points and we had to retire him and save the mileage.”

He continued:

“We’ll do everything we can to bounce back in France, we’re still ahead but we know how quickly things can change and we need to keep pushing.”

In the last two races, Ferrari has broken the six-race winning streak that Red Bull was on and is now starting to build momentum before the summer break. It was still not all smooth sailing for Ferrari as the team suffered another DNF with Carlos Sainz.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far