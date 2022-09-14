"We have not been the best"- Ferrari boss discloses areas where the team has had 'issues' in 2022 F1 season

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto attended the 2022 F1 Italian GP press conference on Saturday. Speaking to the press, he highlighted Ferrari's current issues and their outlook on the situation.

Ferrari have one of the best cars on the grid this season. They have two excellent drivers in Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. However, they are currently 139 points behind Red Bull in the constructors' championship and Leclerc is 116 points behind Max Verstappen of Red Bull in the drivers' championship. This huge points gap is mostly due to strategic and pitstop mistakes by the team.

During the press conference, Binotto was asked what he thought about Ferrari's season so far. He responded by saying:

"I think if we look back at our last races, the last three, it has not been great. It was not great on the Sunday in Hungary. It has not been great at all in Spa, which somehow is a track that is the most similar to the one of Monza. And it has not been great on the Sunday once again in Zandvoort. So it's not our best moment in terms of form."

Ferrari have made a lot of 'silly' mistakes this season. A pitstop blunder during the 2022 F1 Monaco GP cost Leclerc the win. Mistakes during both of Sainz's pitstops in the 2022 F1 Dutch GP cost the team dearly.

Binotto said the team understands the problems and are actively trying to correct them. They brought a faster car to Monza than the one at Zandvoort but lost partly due to the race finishing under the Safety Car. With six races to go, the Italian giants need to put some pressure on Red Bull or the Austrians may just run away with the championship.

Ferrari excellent on Saturdays, disastrous on Sundays

Charles Leclerc got pole in eight of the 16 races so far but has won only three, two from pole. Carlos Sainz got pole twice, winning one of the races - the British GP.

This shows that they generally have excellent one-lap pace in the car, but multiple factors ruined their races on Sunday. Bad strategy calls and pitsop mistakes are some of the problems that have led to the Italian team falling behind Red Bull in the championship.

With Singapore next on the calendar, the team will be hoping to stop Verstappen's five-race win streak and keep their championship hopes alive. The track has historically favored the Scuderia as they've won there last time.

