"It’s just a mistake, it happens" - Ferrari boss blames Charles Leclerc for his crash at 2022 F1 French GP calling it 'a genuine driver error’

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto claims Charles Leclerc’s crash in the 2022 French GP was 'a genuine driver error.' The Italian explained that the Monegasque's complaints about the throttle on the radio were related to him reversing out of the barriers.

Speaking after the race to Sky Sports F1, Binotto said:

“It’s just a mistake, it happens, in the same way we have reliability issues. I think what I said to Charles [Leclerc] was that we make our lives a bit more difficult, but we will enjoy it more in the future if we turn it round. It was a genuine a driver error. (The talk about) the throttle was about when he put it in reverse and tried to move back from the barriers.”

There has been suspicion and speculation that Leclerc might have covered the real reason for his crash by claiming it was a driving mistake. Speculation suggests that the Ferrari driver crashed suffering from a throttle issue, which was also evident at the Austrian GP.

However, Binotto clarified that Monegasque driver’s initial response about the throttle on his radio was related to him not being able to use it as he tried to reverse it from the barriers.

Ferrari is optimistic about turning around its performance at the Hungarian GP

Mattia Binotto is optimistic about performing well at the 2022 Hungarian GP. The Ferrari team principal feels that they have a quick car, which can be competitive enough to clinch a 1-2 finish. In theory, Red Bull is not confident that the Hungarian circuit will suit it, but is prepared to defend against Ferrari.

Positive about the race weekend ahead, Binotto said:

“Certainly there is always something to improve and learn in our approach. Step by step I think we progressing and becoming better. Once again today we have proved that we have a fast car, a very competitive one, and we need to turn the page and look to Hungary. We can do a one-two there, why not? So simple we need to focus on the next result.”

Leclerc’s crash resulted in Max Verstappen extending his lead to 63 points in the drivers' championship and Red Bull has increased its lead over Ferrari to 82 points in the constructors' championship. With 10 more races left on the calendar, it will be interesting to see how the Maranello team turns its fortune around.

