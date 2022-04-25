"Never regret" - Ferrari boss does not blame Charles Leclerc for mistake at 2022 F1 Imola GP

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has no regrets when it comes to Charles Leclerc's spin during the latter stages of the 2022 F1 Imola GP.

The Monegasque driver was on course to secure P3 for the Scuderia on Sunday before an error at the entry of Variante Alta saw him damage his front wing and nearly crash out of the race.

Leclerc did manage to climb back to P6 on a day when his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz failed to finish the opening lap for the second race running. He was effusive in his apologies and vowed to come back stronger.

Team principal Mattia Binotto shared his thoughts with Auto Motor und Sport, where the Italian said:

“The mistake had nothing to do with pressure. Racing drivers are used to driving at the limit. The cars have harder suspension this year. If you get too high on the kerb, you can lose the car. We didn’t aim for the extra point for the fastest lap, but for second place. There will be never regret to ask a driver to push. That is part of our job. It’s part of their job, to try and drive to the limit. Obviously, mistakes may happen.”

The Prancing Horse still holds a lead in the World Constructors' Championship standings with 124 points. Nearest rivals Red Bull are 11 points behind after their brilliant showing at Imola.

"It seemed a completely natural step" - Ferrari boss after agreeing on two-year extension with Carlos Sainz

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto called the extension of Carlos Sainz's contract with the Scuderia a natural step for both the team and the driver.

Speaking in an interview carried by Sky Sports, the Italian said:

“I have said several times that I believe we have the best driver pairing in Formula 1 and so, with every passing race, it seemed a completely natural step to extend Carlos’ [Sainz] contract.”

Sainz also shared his thoughts after inking a deal that will see him stay with the Italian side up until 2024. He said:

“I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for. And after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable. I feel strengthened by this renewed show of confidence in me and now I can’t wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari and to give its fans plenty to cheer about.”

The Spaniard was unable to celebrate the new deal in the best way possible after being forced out of contention on the opening lap of the 2022 F1 Imola GP.

He will now be hoping to tap into the potential of the F1-75 at the inaugural 2022 F1 Miami GP.

