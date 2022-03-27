"It has been a great relief" - Ferrari team principal after dominant display in 2022 F1 Bahrain GP

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto called their dominant display in the 2022 F1 Bahrain GP a source of 'great relief' for the entire team.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz stormed to the Scuderia's first one-two finish since the 2019 Singapore GP in last week's season opener. Speaking to the media about the positive mood back in Maranello ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian GP, the Italian said:

“I think we were all very pleased, very happy and as you said, when flying back to Maranello, I was really very, very happy to see the team I see everybody was really enjoying and as well (it was) a great boost for everybody. The mood was already fantastic and really pushing further more towards the next developments and I brought back the trophy to the factory and I saw each single employee taking a picture, a selfie with the trophy and when you see that... It has been a great relief, no doubt, obviously it has been a great relief, but more than that for me was happiness of the team, because those guys put in the last years, a lot of effort and I think it has been a difficult period for us. We remained united and they put a lot of effort, commitment, passion and finally, I think what we achieved was great and a positive boost.”

2022 Bahrain GP triumph the result of two years of hard work, claims Ferrari's Charles Leclerc

After winning the 2022 Bahrain GP for Ferrari in dominant fashion, Charles Leclerc was quick to acknowledge the hard work and sacrifices made by the factory back at Maranello.

The Monegasque clinched pole in Sakhir before leading from start to finish while teammate Carlos Sainz picked up P2 after a late retirement for Max Verstappen.

Speaking to the media after the race, the Ferrari driver said:

“It feels amazing obviously after yesterday I felt great but yeah, we had to finish the business today and we did a one-two so it’s the perfect start to the season and I’m incredibly happy after the last two years that have been very difficult for the team for myself for a while obviously for Carlos (Sainz) also last year, we had to work extremely hard. And, and we did work hard and well and, and yeah and to finally prove that all the work that we’ve done in the past two years is paying off is feels amazing.”

Ferrari are expected to carry on in the same vein of form in this weekend's Saudi Arabian GP and could end up with another impressive points haul in Jeddah.

