Ferrari claims 'there is a big question mark right now' on F1's budget cap plans

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto feels the FIA must ensure that the the budget cap for all F1 teams is monitored and implemented properly.

The FIA put a hard cap of $140 million at the start of the 2022 season, which all teams must operate under in order to keep the competition on an even keel. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent rise in costs owing to the rising inflation the conflict created, the governing authorities decided to grant an allowance in addition to this amount.

During the 2022 F1 Austrian GP weekend, the authorities agreed to "permitting indexation at a limited rate of 3.1%, which takes into account the original 3% inflation threshold already set out in the regulations.

Mattia Binotto believes there are a few gray areas in the financial regulations that could be exploited if the FIA does not monitor them properly. In an extensive interview with motorsport.com's Italian variant, the Ferrari boss said:

“The budget cap needs to be monitored and monitored. I fully trust the FIA, but the financial regulation is completely new. If we observe the technical or sporting regulations, they have been in force for many years but there are still areas that need to be monitored. The financial regulation is completely new, both for the teams and the FIA, and it will take time to get to know, interpret, clarify, supervise and monitor it.’’

The Italian went on to add:

“If I look at what is currently the FIA control team on this front, the group consists of 4 or 5 people, compared to the 10 who are dedicated to the technical front. I think in a few years we will see 10 people also dedicated to financial monitoring, but in the meantime there is a big question mark, so we know we have to deal with it. I think it’s part of the FIA’s job and the teams’ duties to try to speed up proper monitoring as much as possible, but we all need to be aware that there’s a big question mark right now.’’

Ferrari will not be able to match Red Bull in the remaining races in 2022, feels Spanish F1 journalist

Despite having the fastest car this season, Ferrari will not be able to match Red Bull in the remaining races of the 2022 season, according to Spanish F1 journalist Jesus Balseiro.

Balseiro feels Red Bull have a better overall chance of winning both world championships in 2022 after overcoming their reliability issues. This has allowed Max Verstappen to build a massive lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Speaking on an episode of the F1 Nation podcast after the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP, where the Dutchman won after starting P10 on the grid, Balseiro said:

“I think in a way, maybe Ferrari underestimated his [Max Verstappen’s] potential in the race. We were all a bit blind from the race. From George [Russell], from Charles [Leclerc]. Carlos [Sainz] too. And maybe nobody was looking properly at the pace Max was developing lap by lap. He was catching everybody. At the start, he had no problem. Even Lewis [Hamilton] too. His start was really good and he overtook the two Alpine, it was amazing.’’

The as.com journalist went on to add:

“I think yes, Max looks smarter now. He won’t have that kind of mistake he had in the past before 2021 may happen for him. But also I fear that he hasn’t got a contender at the same level. Maybe not because of the level of the driver; probably Charles is capable of fighting him. But Red Bull being so strong, having a really good car, being the best team, I don’t think Ferrari will ever match that this year.’’

Overhauling the Austrian team seems insurmountable, but it is not impossible for Ferrari just yet. Provided the Scuderia can get their affairs in order by the time the 2022 F1 Belgian GP comes around, they can try and mount a comeback this season but will also need to rely on Red Bull to drop the ball.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi