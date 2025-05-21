Ferrari boss demands “calm” in Lewis Hamilton “disaster” scenario

After Lewis Hamilton's strong finish at this past weekend's Imola Grand Prix, Ferrari's team principal, Fred Vasseur, has shared his suggestion that looking at the ups and downs of Hamilton's start with the team shouldn't be indicative of anything. The team boss shared that all members of the organization are constantly improving and working together on the development of the team, and it's important to keep a cool head when it comes to their performance every weekend.

At this past weekend's Grand Prix, the new Ferrari driver started the event from 12th place on the grid but was able to make it all the way up to P4 when the checkered flag was waved. Speaking later, Vasseur explained that it would be wrong to attribute the state of the team to what kind of weekend Hamilton is having.

"We have to stop this where if Lewis has a good weekend everything is perfect or if it's not a good weekend, everything is a disaster,” Vasseur said (via La Gazzetta Ferrari on X).

“Every single driver is working on himself, working with the team, trying to develop something, trying to do a better job. It’s not that the Saturday evening he’s not well prepared, not in good condition with the car, and Sunday he’s a magician and everything is perfect. We just have to stay calm" he added. [via Crash]

Lewis Hamilton's fourth-place finish has been his best race finish so far with the Prancing Horses, apart from his sprint pole and win during the Chinese Grand Prix weekend, as well as a P3 at the Sprint event in Miami. He started the season with a P10 finish, followed by a disqualification of his result in China, then finished the races in Japan and Saudi Arabia in seventh, and eighth in Miami. Until this past weekend, the Brit's highest finish driving the SF-25 came in Bahrain, where he crossed the line to take P5.

Lewis Hamilton explains his outlook on his first year with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his expectations for his first year with Ferrari, explaining that he's looking for it to be a season where he gets his footing as a Scarlet-clad driver. The 40-year-old driver shared how he's aiming to work with the team on the development side of things, sharing that the goal is to make things better in the long run. He said (via Crash):

"At least from my side, this is a foundation-building year. Getting to grips with everything within the team, making changes that we need to do to help the team navigate to success long term. That’s stuff that I’m focused on in the background. There’s a lot of improvements we can make.”

Lewis Hamilton currently sits in sixth place in the Drivers' standings, while his teammate, Charles Leclerc, is in fifth, with only eight points between the two drivers.

