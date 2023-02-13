Ferrari boss determined to bring back glory days to Maranello with his workaholic schedule

Ferrari's new team principal, Frederic Vasseur, is gradually settling into his new team. After the 2022 F1 season, Mattia Binotto left the Italian team since they were unable to keep up in the championship fight due to some glaring strategy calls and other mishaps. During the winter break, the team announced Frederic Vasseur as their new team principal for 2023 and beyond.

The Frenchman now has the enormous task of leading the most successful and prestigious team in F1. Hence, he wasted no time in getting comfortable with the team and making the team feel comfortable around him as well. He also showed his extreme dedication to the team through his tight schedule and work ethic.

According to Gazzetta, Vasseur has quickly gelled with Ferrari. He has already created a brilliant relationship with everyone on the team. So much so that everyone simply calls him 'Fred' and not by some formal name like 'Mr. Vasseur'. Moreover, he is an extreme workaholic by nature, coming into the team's headquarters in Maranello early in the morning and leaving long after dark.

This shows how motivated the Frenchman is to improve the scarlet team and bring back its glory days. Ferrari will need to prove themselves in the coming season and fight hard against Mercedes and Red Bull for both championships.

Vasseur has also clarified that the team will favor both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz equally. Only time will tell whether this approach will work in the 2023 F1 season or not.

Ferrari CEO determined to win in the 2023 F1 season

Ferrari's CEO, Benedetto Vigna, recently spoke about how the team wants to get back in the championship fight and start winning again. The Maranello-based team has not won a single championship since 2008.

Speaking at a conference with analysts, Vigna explained how finishing second will never satisfy the team, and their aim is to win the ultimate prize in F1. He said:

"We want to get back to being competitive in the championship of Formula 1. The entire team, together with Fred is working relentlessly in that direction."

He further added:

"The second [place] is the first of those who have lost. We have shown that our competitive advantage has improved during the last season and it was encouraging for us and for the millions of fans to see our riders on the podium. Clearly, our goal is to reach the prize."

With Frederic Vasseur having a clear goal to win races and championships, and the team having a strong driver lineup, Ferrari will surely be a championship contender in the 2023 F1 season.

Poll : 0 votes