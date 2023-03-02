Ferrari boss explains how Bahrain GP will be a ‘completely different story’ than preseason

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vassuer expressed confidence in his team as he mentioned that the conditions for the first race of the season in Bahrain would be completely different from the pre-season testing last week.

The Italian team were comfortably placed second behind their rivals Red Bull at the end of three days of testing at the Sakhir International Circuit. They had more problems, especially in tire degradation, compared to the world champions during their race runs.

Speaking to RacingNews365, Vassuer stated that they would be closer to their rivals as the track temperature played a significant role in the pre-season testing. He said:

"What you have to keep in mind is that the race will be a completely different story from what we did this weekend. When Charles did the lap time this [test day three] morning, it was 55 degrees of track temp."

"We have the race at six or seven, and also qualifying means that it is a completely different story. We have to take the test as a test and not as the first FP1 of the race in Bahrain. I think for this we did a good job to scan very large items on the car, focused on the long stints, and did good improvements to the car."

"I don't think he's changed on that much actually" - Charles Leclerc on his Ferrari team boss

Charles Leclerc feels that new Ferrari team principal Fred Vassuer hasn't changed much from their time at Sauber in 2018. Speaking on the Beyond The Grid podcast, Leclerc shed some light on his relationship with the new Ferrari head. He said:

"No, I don't think he's changed on that much actually, and it's a good thing. I changed quite a bit because when I arrived, I was in my first season in Formula 1. Now, it's my sixth season in Formula 1, I think. So I'm pretty sure he will say something different."

"But it's something that I never expected. I mean, I met Fred when I was young and now I'm still young, but in a very different place in Formula One with Ferrari. And it's great to work with him again."

It would truly be an achievement if Ferrari can challenge or push Red Bull hard in the F1 Bahrain GP this weekend. They could defy the odds to overcome the challenge of their rivals to announce their intentions for the season ahead.

