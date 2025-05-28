Ferrari boss eyeing to keep “momentum going” with Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc in Barcelona

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur wants to "keep the momentum going" into the Spanish Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc behind the wheel. The Italian team improved drastically in qualifying during the previous round of the 2025 F1 season around the streets of Monaco, and Leclerc even bagged a podium at his home race.

Both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton showcased decent pace in qualifying during the Monaco GP, with the former qualifying in second, and the latter ending the session in P4, only to be demoted to P7 after a grid drop penalty. Leclerc also finished the race in second, while Hamilton seemingly maximised his pace on the day and got up to 5th.

Speaking on the back of this result in Monaco, and ahead of the final race of the European triple-header, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur shared a positive outlook for the Italian side. The Frenchman also spoke about the stricter 'flexi wing' technical directive, which will be enforced by the FIA from Barcelona onwards.

"We come to Barcelona off the back of two positive races, while at the last one in Monaco, we also made progress in terms of our qualifying performance. Therefore this weekend our goal is to keep the momentum going." said Vasseur. [via Ferrari.com]

"The stricter static tests on the flexibility of the front wing come into force at this round and that too is something that will have to be taken into account." he added.

The new technical directive from the Spanish GP onwards will introduce more rigorous load-deflection tests on the front wing on each F1 car. Starting from Barcelona, all teams must ensure their front wings bend less, now limited to 10mm under a 1000N load (down from 15mm) and only 3mm under a 60N perpendicular load.

Fred Vasseur rubbishes claims of tension between Lewis Hamilton and his race engineer

Fred Vasseur has dismissed claims of tension between Lewis Hamilton and his race engineer Riccardo Adami after a strange post-race radio exchange at the Monaco Grand Prix, where Adami appeared to go silent over the team radio. The Ferrari team boss clarified that the confusion over the radio was due to the challenging logistics of operating at Monaco, not any personal issue.

Explaining why the seemingly uncomfortable moment occurred between Lewis Hamilton and his race engineer post-race in Monaco, Vasseur explained:

"Because when the driver is asking something between Turn 1 and Turn 3, we have to wait to the tunnel to reply, to avoid to speak with him during the corners. It's not that we are sleeping, it's not that we are having a beer on the pit wall, it's just because we have a section of the track where we agreed before to speak with him." [via F1.com]

“And honestly, it's not a tension that the guy is asking something. He's between the walls... he's under pressure, he's fighting... he's at 300kph between the walls and I'm perfectly fine [with it].” he added.

Many fans and experts expected Ferrari to challenge McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship again in 2025, but the Scuderia has fallen short so far this season. However, the Maranello-based team has been on an upward trajectory since the race in Imola and will be aiming to end the European triple-header on a high note in Catalonia.

