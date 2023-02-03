Ferrari boss feels FIA-F1 controversy will die "as soon as we will put the cars on track"

Ferrari's team principal, Frederic Vasseur, believes that the conspiracy surrounding the FIA's president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, will only exist until the season starts and then things will calm down since people will be occupied.

According to him, after the season starts, the sporting side will get more focus from the people, and though there will still be talks about the entire series of events, it will slowly disappear.

Motorsport.com quoted him:

"I'm really convinced that as soon as we will put the cars on track, this will disappear a little bit off the screen. For sure we'll have discussions but, as always, I hope that we'll be able to stay focused on the sporting side."

The FIA president found himself wrapped in a series of trouble regarding comments that he made about F1's estimated (by a Saudi Arabian prince) price being inflated.

In his Tweet, he referred to the FIA as the "custodians of motorsport" and stated that such inflated prices for Formula 1 can lead to many issues and thus should not be encouraged.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem @Ben_Sulayem As the custodians of motorsport, the FIA, as a non-profit organisation, is cautious about alleged inflated price tags of $20bn being put on F1. (1/3) As the custodians of motorsport, the FIA, as a non-profit organisation, is cautious about alleged inflated price tags of $20bn being put on F1. (1/3)

However, his comments backfired after Paul Scriven, a member of the House of Lords in the UK, expressed his concern regarding his comments. He labeled the entire act 'deeply discourteous and unprofessional.'

After receiving no reply from Sulayem, Scriven questioned the decision that the FIA made earlier about banning any political statements from drivers in Formula 1.

What are Ferrari looking forward to in the upcoming season?

Ferrari went through yet another team principal replacement after Mattia Binotto's resignation from the team. Fred Vasseur, from Alfa Romeo, was quick to replace him and the team is now looking forward to better opportunities in the upcoming season of Formula 1.

Although Ferrari have not yet introduced any major changes, Vasseur's statements give light on possible developments in their 2023 challenger.

The Frenchman earlier stated that the reliability of the car looks promising, which can be good for the drivers, especially after the loss of points the team faced in the 2022 season. Vasseur also mentioned it earlier in an interview that the 'goal with Ferrari is to win.'

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari Stickering season is just around the corner Stickering season is just around the corner 👀 https://t.co/nFc9dURCjw

Since Ferrari were competitive enough last season, the issues they need to fix lie within other things like strategy. Vasseur has decided not to focus on a single driver in 2023 since both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc perform well enough to contend for the world championship. 2023 is a good shot for the Maranello-based outfit to outperform others.

Poll : 0 votes