"Max was the fastest driver on track and deserved the win"- Tifosi at 2022 F1 Italian GP booed FIA and not Max Verstappen, feels Ferrari boss

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto feels the boos in the aftermath of the 2022 F1 Italian GP were not directed towards Max Verstappen but rather the FIA. The race that ended under the safety car saw Verstappen taking the checkered flag ahead of Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari fans apparently did not take it well.

Speaking about the incident, Binotto said that the frustration was towards the result of the race rather than Max Verstappen. The Italian felt that the crowd was unhappy with the FIA as it felt one or two laps of racing at the end was possible. He said:

“Booing a driver is never great. Max [Verstappen] was the fastest driver on track and deserved the win, so that (the boos) was not good. I think the booing from our tifosi (fans) was more toward the FIA. The tifosi or the people out there believe the safety car could have been ended before and give still a couple of laps for the show, for battles on track.”

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc

Tifosi, you make this place special. Grazie P2.Tifosi, you make this place special. Grazie P2. Tifosi, you make this place special. Grazie 💛 https://t.co/ljaOfl3fbt

Even Binotto's Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner felt a win under racing conditions should have been the way to go. He also felt that this went against what has been pushed in the sport over the last few years, saying:

“It was disappointing not to win under racing conditions because it sort of goes against everything we talked about over the last years. Nobody wants to see a race finish under the safety car like that. It felt like there was enough time to get the race going again.”

He further added:

“We would have preferred to win the race under racing conditions and you could hear the displeasure of the crowd at the end there because it just felt like everybody had been robbed of that finish.”

Max Verstappen reflects on his fifth win in a row

Max Verstappen secured another strong win this season at the 2022 F1 Italian GP. The Red Bull driver talked about how he had to be careful at the start but once he saw he had the pace to compete with Charles Leclerc, he felt he could continue in the race.

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



We had an amazing start and I was able to quickly get in my rhythm. The car was absolutely flying and really enjoyable to drive all weekend, great work once again team! We nailed itWe had an amazing start and I was able to quickly get in my rhythm. The car was absolutely flying and really enjoyable to drive all weekend, great work once again team! We nailed it 👌🇮🇹We had an amazing start and I was able to quickly get in my rhythm. The car was absolutely flying and really enjoyable to drive all weekend, great work once again team! https://t.co/vx7oTVKRFH

He said:

“The first lap I had to be careful but we had a good start and were clean through the first chicane and for me that was the most important thing, to stay out of trouble. Then we were very quickly back up to P3 and even into P2, then I could set my sights on Charles [Leclerc] and I could see we had better tyre degradation. Overall if you look at the pace of our car this weekend, especially today, I think we were strong.”

Max Verstappen has picked up his 11th win of the season now and is setting his sights on some impressive records in the coming future.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C