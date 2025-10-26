Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur breaks silence on Lewis Hamilton's 10-second penalty in the F1 Mexican GP

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton qualified P3 for the 2025 Mexican GP but finished the race in P8 after receiving a 10-second penalty from the race stewards. Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur came out and reacted to the penalty, which trashed the Briton’s chances at a podium.
Lewis Hamilton momentarily passed Charles Leclerc on the race start, before slotting in P3, with Max Verstappen chasing the seven-time champion. The Dutchman, despite being on the unfavorable medium tires, caught up to the Ferrari star and made an ambitious move into Turn 1.
As Verstappen divebombed, he carried a little too much speed towards the exit, banged wheels with Hamilton, and the Dutchman left the track into Turn 3. Going into Turn 4, the two continued to battle, and the Red Bull driver going deep on the inside resulted in the Briton having to leave the track, cutting the corner.
The same was noted by the race stewards for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. While Verstappen was scrapping with Russell and Bearman, the Briton cutting the corner led to him avoiding this battle altogether.
The stewards gave Hamilton a 10-second penalty for the same, which he served during the first pitstop. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur was questioned about the penalty after the race by Canal+. The Frenchman said,
“10 seconds is harsh, we can consider that he did not take the small way back to the track but he also lost the car, 10 seconds is very harsh.”
When questioned about how Max Verstappen didn't get a penalty for leaving the track, Fred Vasseur added,
“I am not going to play the football coach and complain about everyone.”
Hamilton did not respond to the radio messages from his race engineer, Ricciardo Adam,i on the in-lap after the race ended.
Lewis Hamilton's furious radio message after receiving the 10-second penalty at the F1 Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton was first noted by the stewards for not rejoining the track as per the guidelines, but no action was taken against the same. Soon after, the same incident was noted for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, which the FIA stewards found the Briton guilty of.
As Hamilton was informed about the penalty on the team radio by his race engineer Ricciardo Adami, the Briton responded with,
“That's such **** man. The grip is so small there. The grip there is so low.”
The seven-time F1 champion then questioned about Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, who also left the track on Lap 1, as he said,
“What about all the other cars that cheated?”
After serving the penalty, the Ferrari driver ended up outside the Top 10, and into the dirty air of the midfielders. From there, Lewis Hamilton battled for the lower points-paying position before finishing P8.