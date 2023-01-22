Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur feels current F1 regulations can make it a ‘fantastic sport’

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur is certainly in favor of the current F1 regulations.

The last few years have seen a seismic shift in the way F1 has operated. The 2021 F1 season was the first where everything had to operate under the cost cap. The 2022 F1 season has seen the introduction of new technical regulations that have brought ground effect back to F1.

The ground effect has helped reduce the turbulent air produced by F1 cars and hence made overtakes as well as following other cars much easier. Ferrari boss Frederic Vassuer too feels that the sport is going in the right direction. Speaking to Medium, he said:

"All of these are going in the direction of the convergence of performance. Even the fact the engines are frozen means F1 is going toward a tighter championship fight, and it is working. Teams were spread out about five per cent in qualifying performance in 2017 and 2018, and now most teams are within two per cent."

He added:

"In 2022, five teams were within a one per cent performance margin between them. It will be a fantastic sport if F1 maintains these regulations for a while."

Teamwork is more important than the individual: Ferrari boss

The Ferrari boss, in a recent conversation, explained what he thought was the key to success. According to him, it all came down to teamwork. If all cogs in the machine are working perfectly, then an individual's impact on both the positive and negative side is much lesser. He said:

“The weight of teamwork is much more important than the weight of individuals nowadays, much more so than it was just a few years ago. It is more a matter of team achievement because the large size of the teams requires more coordination within the departments.”

The 54-year-old added:

“A single person’s influence is less, but that isn’t to say they are less critical because they are now more specialised than ever. Formula 1 is evolving in a way that responds better to specialists than individuals with an overview of a particular subject.”

Fred Vasseur has a serious task on his hand this season as he takes over the reins from Mattia Binotto. The former Alfa Romeo team principal is the sixth team principal at Ferrari in the last 18 years.

While the 2022 F1 season was a massive improvement from 2021, it still cost Mattia Binotto his job.

