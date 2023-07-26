Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur on not having a social media account: “Perhaps I’m coming from another planet”

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur recently revealed why he refuses to use social media despite all other team principals on the grid having at least a Twitter or Instagram account.

Replying to a media query, Vasseur mentioned that he is much better without any of these and that he does not read the press. Speaking to The Race, he stated:

"Don’t take it [against] you, but I don’t have Instagram, I don’t have Twitter, I’m not reading the press. And I don’t feel it at all the pressure via the press. Not at all."

"Perhaps I’m coming from another planet! But I’m probably the only team principal who is without Twitter or Instagram," Frederic Vasseur added. "It’s a kind of comfort for me, day to day, that I’m taking action based on my feelings not based on the comments of others."

Ferrari had high expectations this season after being a championship contender in 2022. However, they have only taken a major setback.

The reason can be attributed to the change in regulation for the floor of the cars to challenge the porpoising issue that was faced last season. Ferrari's development for this season was focused on the floor majorly, and a change in the regulations doomed their chances of hitting for the world championship.

Ferrari boss makes striking reference to Mercedes domination over Toto Wolff's comment on Red Bull

Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, recently mentioned that Max Verstappen's pace in the Red Bull makes all other drivers look like they are driving Formula 2 (junior-level Formula racing) cars.

He made this comparison, referring to the dominance that Red Bull has been showcasing throughout the season, winning 12 races in a row (all 11 from this season and the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP).

However, the Ferrari team principal feels that it does not make 'sense' to make statements like these, since all the teams are trying to compete for the top and it was Mercedes who were dominating the sport for over seven years. Formu1a.uno quoted him, saying:

"Give him an F2 and we'll see (laughs). Red Bull is in front, but the feeling is the same as when Mercedes was there. We must focus on us and do more and minimize mistakes. I don't think it makes sense to make these kinds of statements."