Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur wants to be F1 ‘world champion’ with Charles Leclerc

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur is not worried about the speculation surrounding Charles Leclerc's future with the team, adding that the Monegasque driver is committed to winning world championships with the Scuderia.

Leclerc signed a five-year contract with Ferrari in 2019, with the Maranello-based outfit hoping to win their first title since 2007. However, with zero world championships won and just one year left to go, speculation is rife about Leclerc's future.

Several rumors have been circulating that Leclerc wants to quit the Maranello-based team as a result of their unimpressive performances this season. Ferrari's 2023 campaign has gotten off to a torrid start, collecting only 26 points in three races, with the gap to runaway leaders Red Bull seemingly increasing with each race.

While Leclerc has been with Ferrari for five seasons, he is yet to drive a car that can compete for the championship. However, Vasseur asserted that the 25-year-old is committed to winning titles with the team.

"Charles said he wants to be world champion with Ferrari. I want to be world champion with Charles." Vasseur said during the post-qualifying interview at the Azerbaijan GP.

He added:

"I'm confident in that for sure, you don't have to be focused on the last two races. We want to build up something with our drivers. I always said that drivers are key in a project and that you have to build up the team around them. And it's what we are doing today,"

There have been rumors circulating in the paddock that Leclerc is in talks to join Mercedes. However, Vasseur was quick to dismiss the speculation. he said:

"I'm not sure about what you said about Mercedes. Charles confirmed yesterday that he's committed to the project and that he wants to be world champion with Ferrari."

Charles Leclerc's contract is due to end after the 2023 season and he needs to decide quickly if he wants to extend with Ferrari or join other teams. Leclerc joining Mercedes in 2024 also depends on whether Lewis Hamilton decides to extend his contract or retire from the sport.

Charles Leclerc dismisses the rumors about his move to Mercedes

Charles Leclerc has dismissed rumors surrounding a potential switch to Mercedes next season.

"No, not yet. Not for the moment," Charles Leclerc told the media in Baku.

He added that he is entirely focused on the project at Ferrari and that he is certain the team can build a car capable of competing for the championship.

After a disastrous start to the new season, Leclerc is delighted with his qualifying performance in Baku. The 25-year-old outqualified both Red Bull drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, to take his first pole of the season. That makes it a hat-trick of poles in Baku of the Monegasque.

