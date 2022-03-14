Ferrari downplays itself as title favorites, despite 'six days positive' from testing in Bahrain

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is not hyping his team's chances despite six positive days of pre-season testing in Barcelona and Bahrain.

Ferrari were rapid in the rain at the Circuit de Calatunya as well under the desert sun in Sakhir and have captured the attention of many with the new F1-75.

In an interview with F1 TV, the Italian downplayed his team's prospects for 2022 maintaining they were still outsiders in the battle for the title by saying:

“I think focusing on ourselves, it has been six days positive. Because we’re running consistently, learning a lot from the car, getting a lot of data, cross-correlating with back at Maranello, wind tunnel and simulator. That was the first objective, and I think that we achieved it. Then in terms of performance it’s very difficult to judge. I still believe that both Red Bull and Mercedes are the main [favourites], I think they are the ones that won last year, both world champions, driver or constructor, they have proved to be very strong teams in the past, they had a second of advantage at the end of last year.”

Binotto went on to add, saying:

“I think there is no reason why they’re not the favourites today. So for me, they are the favourites. I think as Ferrari, we should try to be at least outsiders, try to be as close as we can. And if we look at the performance, so far, so difficult to judge. Certainly I hope that it will be very close at the end altogether.”

Driving in hot temperatures of Bahrain 'a lot trickier', according to Ferrari's Carlos Sainz

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz confessed driving in the higher temperatures of Bahrain was a lot trickier when compared to the first pre-season test of the year in Barcelona.

During a live stream on Instagram, the Spaniard elaborated on his struggles in the heat at the Sakhir Circuit. Sainz said:

“It feels, in Bahrain, let’s say, a bit worse than in Barcelona, because it is a lot warmer and the tarmac has a lot less grip. It feels a lot trickier to drive in Bahrain than in Barcelona, but this is normal, we have this every year. The car, in the corners, feels different to last year, but it also feels like we are doing progress and we know better what to do after every lap.”

The Scuderia also claims to have resolved the porpoising issue that has been plaguing most 2022 F1 cars.

