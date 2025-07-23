Ferrari boss presses on need to “stay focus on ourselves” at Belgian GP ahead of key updates

The F1 paddock has been waiting for Ferrari to bolt on its hyped up rear-suspension upgrade package at the Belgian Grand Prix. However, team principal Fred Vasseur has stayed away from drawing any early conclusions and revealed how the squad will remain focused on its performance metrics at a Sprint race weekend.

The Belgian Grand Prix is the first Sprint race weekend since the Miami Grand Prix in early May. Moreover, it is the penultimate race weekend before the summer break kicks in.

Ferrari is slated to bring in its much-awaited rear-suspension upgrade package at the Circuit de Spa Francorchamps and help the scarlet duo with more resources to fight for the top spots in the results charts. However, with only a solitary free practice session being available for teams to understand the new package, Vasseur asserted that the team will stay focused on itself amid weather concerns for the weekend (via Ferrari):

"The Belgian Grand Prix is the first leg of the final double-header before the summer break. We have worked hard at the factory to bring an additional upgrade package for the SF-25. Therefore, a point of focus this weekend will be to make sure we maximise its potential from the get-go. As always with a Sprint weekend, getting off to a strong start with a smooth free practice session will hold the key to the rest of the weekend."

"The margins between the teams are very close at the moment therefore, every small detail can make the difference, so we’ll stay focused on ourselves to give our best in every phase of the weekend, on a track where the weather could also play its part."

On the other hand, under Vasseur's leadership, the team has scored six wins since 2023.

Fred Vasseur is optimistic for Ferrari scoring race wins in 2025

Fred Vasseur at the qualifying for the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 - Source: Getty

Last year, Ferrari was a contender for the constructors' title and was beaten out by McLaren by just 14 points after a 24-race calendar. The prancing horses were then poised by many to be in the fight for the title in 2025, along with the arrival of Lewis Hamilton at the team.

However, the Briton has so far struggled with the SF-25, and the squad has lapped by McLaren in the constructors' standings after 12 rounds of racing. Despite the early disappointing signs, Vasseur still hopes that the 2025 campaign will not be a winless one for the squad, as he said (via Motorsport Week):

"We are still in the fight to win some races, and that is important for the team now between 2025 and 2026."

The last time Ferrari endured a winless campaign was in 2021, when the squad secured four podium finishes through the season, that too at the hands of Carlos Sainz.

