Ferrari boss promises new updates following Japanese GP

Ferrari's team principal, Fred Vasseur, has opened up on plans to bring new updates to the team's 2025 challenger, the SF-25. He has also revealed that along with future updates, the plan is to work on the balance of the car, while emphasizing that the complete potential of the vehicle isn't being used yet.

In a possible effort to tamp down expectations, Vasseur also explained that even with the agenda to bring in upgrades, they would still have to take it slow. He said (via Speedweek):

"We will definitely bring updates soon, but first we need to fix the balance issues and make the most of this car. We still have potential to exploit now, and right now it doesn't make sense. But even if the updates come, there won't be any miracles for us or the others. We have to take one step at a time."

After a P8 finish for Charles Leclerc and P10 finish for Lewis Hamilton in the season-opener in Australia, which netted them only five points, the team took a hit following the double-disqualification of their drivers' results at the Chinese Grand Prix. Last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix has helped their cause, after a sold P4 finish from Leclerc and seventh place finish from the British driver, they took home 18 points.

Speaking after the race at the Suzuka Circuit, Leclerc discussed about the highs and lows of the car.

"The positive is that we got the maximum out of it. But the negative is that it's not particularly good compared to the others." [via Speedweek]

Although they scored no points from the race in Shanghai, Lewis Hamilton's sprint victory and the Monegasque's fifth place finish at the event also awarded them 12 points.

Having accumulated 35 points over three grand prix weekends, Ferrari currently sit much behind the other top teams. McLaren, Mercedes and their closest rival Red Bull, all have a 25+ point gap over the Prancing Horses.

Lewis Hamilton reveals that there is something on the Ferrari car that needs fixing

Lewis Hamilton driving Ferrari's SF-25 competes during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Circuit on April 6, 2025, - Source: Getty

2025 has marked the debut season of Lewis Hamilton as a Ferrari driver, with the 40-year-old having gone seperate ways from Mercedes last year after having spent 12 seasons together. The Brit is aiming to secure his eighth championship title this year, but after only one sprint podium, Hamilton is aware that there's a problem. He said (via RacingNews365):

"I did the best I could, we are generally lacking performance compared to the cars ahead, the Mercedes, the McLaren and obviously the Red Bull."

The driver has revealed that there is a specific issue with the SF-25, and once it gets dealt with, he's aiming for better results.

"We've found something on the car that has been underperforming for the last three races, so I am really hoping once that is fixed, I can do better results."

The next race on the F1 calendar takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, this upcoming weekend from April 11-13.

