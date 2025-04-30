Ferrari boss states Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc “ready to get back” ahead of Miami GP

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur has stated that the team, including Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, was 'ready to get back' ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, scheduled for May 4. The Frenchman also highlighted the team's steady progress in the last two Grands Prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Ferrari might be slowly looking to get to the front end of the grid in 2025, as they come out of two relatively positive results in the last two race weekends. Charles Leclerc, especially, has looked to be in top form again, while Lewis Hamilton might soon settle into his new surroundings.

Speaking ahead of the Miami GP, Vasseur shared a positive message with Ferrari fans, shared by the X account, La Gazzetta Ferrari, on Tuesday.

"We are ready to get back on track in Miami. We want to continue improving the performance of the SF-25, encouraged by the good progress seen in the Bahrain and Jeddah races," said Vasseur.

Charles Leclerc claimed P3 at the Saudi Arabian GP, making him the first Ferrari driver to finish on the podium this season. The Monegasque had qualified in P4, behind the Mercedes of George Russell, but overtook the Briton during the race.

While Hamilton personally had an underwhelming time at Jeddah, he did look better around Bahrain, where he finished the race in P5. The 40-year-old has continued to struggle during qualifying, which has constantly put him on the back foot compared to his teammate.

After the race weekend in Jeddah, Fred Vasseur came out in support of his driver, though, blasting the media for blowing the stories of his struggles out of proportion. The 56-year-old had even labelled the media coverage with regards to Hamilton as "F****** bulls**t."

Fred Vasseur called on Ferrari to be more consistent amid 'very difficult' Lewis Hamilton outing at Jeddah

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur called upon his team, Ferrari, to be more consistent, as he highlighted that neither Lewis Hamilton nor Charles Leclerc were able to consistently put in quick lap times during the Saudi Arabian GP.

While he mentioned that the team could have been more consistent in making sure that Leclerc qualified higher at Jeddah, Vasseur highlighted the inconsistent race pace in Hamilton's SF-25.

"I’ve had a very quick discussion with Lewis, it was very difficult for him. It was a bit inconsistent, even in the race because he had a good stint, a good first part of the second stint," Vasseur said.

"But we have to be more consistent from Friday morning, to the laps in quali to start in a better position, because the potential is there for sure, it is the consistency for us," he added.

Lewis Hamilton heads into the Miami Grand Prix sitting in P7 in the Drivers' standings with just 31 points, as he is already 68 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri this early in the season. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc is in fifth place, with 47 points.

