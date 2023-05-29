Ferrari boss supports team's strategic call in the F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur feels that the team made the right strategy calls for both cars during the 2023 F1 Monaco GP.

Carlos Sainz was particularly frustrated with the team's strategy to keep him out after his collision with Esteban Ocon but they pitted him right after Ocon's pitstop to cover Lewis Hamilton. However, Vasseur thinks otherwise.

Speaking to the media, the Ferrari team boss stated that it was a good strategy because the team was trying to cover Hamilton and prevent losing a position to him. He explained how the position on the track was more important at the time rather than staying out and extending the lead.

Vasseur said:

“I think that it was a good strategy because when we asked him to pit it was to cover Hamilton and it was to avoid [losing] a position against Hamilton. I think it was a good call because position [is] key on track."

"It would have been better to extend if we [were] not at risk with Hamilton but in this situation, I think it was the good call. We can discuss about when the rain came. It was a bet from our side but I have no regret on this because we didn't lose position.”

Overall, Carlos Sainz did not have the best race in Monaco, finishing eighth, behind both the Mercedes drivers, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, and even both the Alpine drivers. Ferrari will most likely have an in-depth analysis of the strategies with the Spanish driver and hear his opinion and arguments.

Carlos Sainz on the Ferrari pitstop mishap in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP

Carlos Sainz gave his views on the pitstop debacle in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP. Though he did not understand the first pitstop from Ferrari, he took the blame for the second pitstop being one lap late, which cost him heavily.

Sainz admitted that he was trying something different and was probably frustrated with the first pitstop, which is why he made the mistake on the second one. Talking to Sky Sports about the race, the Spaniard said:

"High adrenaline, high excitement on the radio like always in Monaco. The first pit stop surprised me because I was on a very quick in-lap on the hard tire, thinking I was going to extend and overcut Esteban. We boxed and were one second behind, which I didn't get. I will talk with them now."

He added:

"With the pitstop and rain coming, I thought we were going to use the hard for a bit longer. The second stop was one lap too late but that was probably my fault, trying to compensate the frustration from the first stop by trying something differently and I got it wrong."

Carlos Sainz is currently sixth in the drivers' championship table, ahead of his Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc but behind both Mercedes drivers.

