Ferrari to bring upgraded floor and skids to the F1-75 at the 2022 F1 Spanish GP

Ferrari is expected to bring its first major upgrades to the car at the Spanish GP. The Italian squad has been cautious about introducing big upgrades too soon into the season. The team has, more or less, run the same car since it made its debut in Barcelona in the first pre-season test, with the only changes being the track-specific rear and front wing upgrades.

As reported by Racingnews365, the team will be bringing an upgraded floor and new 'skids', a solution already deployed by Red Bull on its car.

A report from Racingnews365 stated:

“The definitive version of the floor is expected to arrive at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with clear changes to the side edge profile. According to sources, it will also feature new ‘skids’ - placed diagonally next to the Venturi channels - to replicate the solution deployed by Red Bull since the start of the season.”

They further reported:

“Alongside this, the diffuser - in its central section - should match what was trialed by Charles Leclerc in first practice in Australia, optimizing the extraction of airflow from underneath the car. It could be this element that guarantees the performance Ferrari lacked in Miami.”

The article discussed the short-comings of the Italian team's car. It explained:

“Last time out, the gap that separated Ferrari and Red Bull was not only down to the greater efficiency of the RB18 along the straights, but the F1-75’s unexpected weakness in the slow sections. Ferraris degradation on the Medium compound tyre was particularly high, and only partially aggravated by the low-grip tarmac.”

Ferrari was found to be lagging behind Red Bull by a few tenths at the Miami GP, as the car was not only losing time on the long straights, but also in the tight and twisty sections of the track.

The Italian squad will be bringing its first major upgrade of the season and it will be interesting to see what kind of impact it has on the pecking order up front.

Is Ferrari the favorite for the Spanish GP?

The Maranello-based team has struggled against Red Bull at fast-speed circuits like Imola and Miami. Now, with the F1 circus moving to Barcelona, a track that is a good mixture of everything, it is expected to jump back into contention. The slow speed section in the third sector is expected to give the championship leader a decent advantage over Red Bull.

However, with variables like tires, track conditions and the weather expected to play a role, it's hard to pick a favorite for now.

