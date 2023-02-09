Ferrari brings AC Milan executive for a new role in the F1 team

Ferrari has hired Lorenzo Giorgetti as the brand's new chief racing revenue officer. The former AC Milan chief commercial officer will be in charge of improving long-term sponsorship agreements across the company's racing activities.

Commenting on the new arrival, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna revealed that the goal of hiring Lorenzo Giorgetti was to connect to the passionate global fan community. He said,

“We are delighted to welcome Lorenzo as our chief racing revenue officer. With his experience and leadership, Ferrari will further develop long-term collaborations with our sponsors across all sport activities, including the emerging Esports world, and with our passionate global fan community.”

Giorgetti too was excited about joining the brand and talked about how there was a sense of responsibility involved in getting this role. He said,

“It is a true honour to join the brand and I do it with an equal sense of excitement and responsibility. Excitement at the great opportunities we can develop together with our esteemed sponsors and fans. And with a profound sense of responsibility towards the history and heritage of Ferrari and to everyone around the world for whom Ferrari is such a unique passion.”

Ferrari aiming to win the championship

The Italian brand's CEO has made it clear that the team will not settle for second in the championship in F1. The F1 team made a rousing comeback last season as they jumped to the front of the grid alongside Red Bull. This was a much better situation for the team to find itself in after spending multiple years in midfield. Having said that, the team was still unable to win the title and in terms of the potential of the package, it did underperform.

Talking to the media, the brand's CEO made it clear that the aim this time around was to go one step better. he said:

"We want to get back to being competitive in the championship of Formula 1. The entire team, together with Fred (Vasseur; ed ) is working relentlessly in that direction."

He added,

"The second [place] is the first of those who have lost. We have shown that our competitive advantage has improved during the last season and it was encouraging for us and for the millions of fans to see our riders on the podium. Clearly, our goal is to reach the prize the final."

It will be interesting to see how the team responds this season, especially with competitors like Mercedes and Red Bull operating as well-oiled machines.

