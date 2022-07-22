Ferrari's Carlos Sainz set to suffer a 10-place grid drop at 2022 F1 French GP after engine failure at Red Bull's ring

Carlos Sainz is set for a ten-place grid penalty at the 2022 F1 French GP after it was confirmed that the Spaniard had taken a new allocation of control electronics (CE) this weekend.

Sainz had looked destined for a podium finish at the 2022 F1 Austrian GP before his Ferrari literally went up in flames. It has now been confirmed that the 27-year-old has taken his third CE of the season, thereby exceeding his allotment for the year. He has also taken the second of his two allowed energy stores for the season.

This may not be the end of penalties for Carlos Sainz as Ferrari could opt to take on more new parts for the Power Unit (PU) in his car. Should that happen, the 27-year-old driver could end up right at the back of the grid for the race at Le Castellet (Circuit Paul Ricard).

This would not be unusual for Ferrari, who adopted a similar approach for Charles Leclerc during the 2022 F1 Canadian GP after a rather dramatic engine blowout at the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP.

Carlos Sainz 'ready to give up' his 'own interests' for Ferrari in the 2022 F1 season

Carlos Sainz has admitted that he is ready to put Ferrari's collective good ahead of his own in the ongoing 2022 F1 season.

The Spaniard had hoped to mount a title challenge this year after finishing 2021 as the fastest Ferrari-powered driver, a whisker ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc. Sainz started the 2022 campaign strong before a slew of DNFs appeared to derail his charge.

Optimism crept in when the 27-year-old claimed his maiden F1 win at this year's British GP before it all came crashing down during the 2022 F1 Austrian GP weekend after an engine blowout.

Now, Sainz feels it is more prudent to become a supporting wingman for Leclerc if Ferrari is to have any chance of winning a world title for the first time since 2008.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports F1, Carlos Sainz said:

“It’s not easy. For me always the priority is the team, and I think I showed it very clearly once I was told to let Charles [Leclerc] by [at Silverstone], that I’m ready to give up my own interest for the interests of the team.”

The Spaniard went on to add:

“It is true that there’s some certain points of the race where I think inside the driver’s mind you have everything under control, and you know that the team needs to trust you sometimes in some decision making that you take – and I think that shows that we have a great relationship between the two parties, also including Charles. You know, I think we’re getting on very well and it’s been a strength for us in the last couple of years.”

Sainz admitted that he expects to finish the 2022 F1 season stronger than he started, citing his own track record of finding form in the second half of the season.

Heading into the 2022 F1 French GP at Le Castellet, Sainz is fourth in the standings with 133 points.

