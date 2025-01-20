Ferrari CEO breaks his silence on Lewis Hamilton's 'powerful' LinkedIn post at the start of the year

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna claimed that he was "happy" to read Lewis Hamilton's message on LinkedIn ahead of him joining the Italian team. The seven-time F1 world champion shocked the world of motorsport when he announced that he would join hands with the most iconic team in the sport in 2025

The move came as a surprise given his 12-year successful tenure with Mercedes looked like the place he would retire as was evidenced during August 2023, when he extended his contract after rejecting the Prancing Horses' advances. However, the Brit decided to activate his release clause to sign with Ferrari.

On January 1, Hamilton updated his LinkedIn profile and wrote a message about embracing change before starting his new journey. Speaking with Corriere della Serra, Vigna spoke about Hamilton's post and mentioned that he found it "powerful", saying:

"There is definitely enthusiasm. There is a great desire to start this challenge and face all the tests. Change is always important and Hamilton has really put himself back in the game with this. I was happy to read his message on LinkedIn at the beginning of the year. It was a powerful message and encourages everyone not to give up hope."

"His post on LinkedIn reminded me a lot of Indro Montanelli [Italian journalist who founded the newspaper La Voce at the age of 85], who turned his whole life around at the age of 80. I thought that was beautiful."

Lewis Hamilton will race alongside Charles Leclerc, who has been with the Italian team since 2019 and led their charge in the last couple of years.

Ferrari CEO gives his take on Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc pairing

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna stated that he believed that as a team they would have a lot of fun with the driver lineup of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc for the next couple of years.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, Vigna reflected:

"We're really going to have a good time with him and Charles Leclerc. As a driver with seven world titles to his name, he can really bring a lot and when I talk to Fred Vasseur, he especially emphasizes the technical guidance that Hamilton can offer. But not only that, because he really wants a change. Even at the age of forty, he manages to put himself back on the map and he has fully adopted a new culture."

However, there have been some question marks regarding Hamilton's move to Ferrari given that he had struggled alongside George Russell in his farewell season with Mercedes last year. He was outqualified and outclassed by his fellow Brit as he finished P7, a place behind the young Russell in the driver's standings, despite having the same number of race wins.

