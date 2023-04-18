Ferrari chairman promises ‘deep changes’ in the team to bring back glory days

With Ferrari struggling to live up to expectations in the ongoing 2023 Formula 1 season, chairman John Elkann has assured that "deep changes are underway" to bring the iconic team back to winning ways.

The Scuderia have had a tough start to the 2023 Formula 1 season, falling further behind runaway leaders Red Bull. Ferrari were expected to build on their promising start to the 2022 season and mount a better challenge this year.

While the team implemented major structural changes in the off-season, their performances have only gone down.

However, in a letter to Exor's shareholders, Elkann has assured that the company is focused on "strengthening sporting activity." While the letter primarily discussed the company's financials, the Ferrari chairman also touched upon their racing activity.

"Deep changes are underway between the walls of Maranello, particularly in strengthening sporting activity on the track," Elkann said in the letter, which was seen by PlanetF1.

"The desire to progress that our founder, Enzo Ferrari, had in his heart continues to keep Ferrari’s people humble and ambitious in shaping the future of the Prancing Horse."

With just 26 points from their first three races in 2023, the Scuderia have made one of their worst-ever starts to an F1 season. Even in the 2020 season, which is considered the worst in their history, the team had a better start than this year - 27 points from the first three races.

This comes as a shock, especially after their competitive pace in 2022. Ferrari won two of the first three races last year and battled with Red Bull for the world championship, ultimately losing because of a number of issues including strategy and development.

Could Ferrari be witnessing a change in the design of the SF-23?

After a poor start to the season, Ferrari are reportedly bringing in 'major' upgrades to their challenger for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. These upgrades are expected to include changes to the floor and rear suspension, which will help with the downforce and proper use of the ground effect.

It is also speculated that there will be a change in the design of the scooped sidepods the cars are currently using.

Neither Carlos Sainz nor Charles Leclerc have been on the podium even once this season, with the latter only being able to score six points after the first three rounds.

Leclerc retired from the race in Bahrain due to mechanical issues and then 'beached' himself on the very first lap of the Australian GP.

Other than this, the pace of the car needs to improve to challenge Red Bull for wins, and if the upgrades yield the expected results, it will be a huge success for the team.

