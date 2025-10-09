Ferrari chairman breaks silence amidst the team's dwindling form in F1

Ferrari is going through a tough phase in Formula 1, and amid this, Chairman John Elkann has come up with an upbeat take. He has assured the fans that he is committed to his role and is eager to see the Italian brand winning again in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Ad

The ongoing 2025 Formula 1 season kicked off on a positive note for the team when they announced the signing of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. However, with the campaign already 18 rounds down, the outfit has yet to amass its first victory.

McLaren has dominated, whereas Red Bull and Mercedes have also been able to amass a few victories courtesy of Max Verstappen and George Russell. Ferrari, on the other hand, has only been able to secure five podiums. Moreover, new signing Lewis Hamilton has yet to put his SF-25 in the podium places (in full-fledged Grand Prix events).

Ad

Trending

During last week's Singapore Grand Prix, Ferrari again had a dismal race weekend, as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were only able to manage a disappointing P6 and P8 finish.

Amid the tough campaign that the team is having, John Elkann has recently come up with some words filled with optimism, and added:

"I am committed to ensuring that every decision we make strengthens Ferrari's uniqueness. I am committed to our people, whose talent and dedication are the greatest guarantee for our future."

Ad

"I am committed to our beloved Ferraristi, who entrust us with their dreams. And I am committed to our loyal fans, eager to see us win in F1, just as we are winning in Endurance. And it is with pride that we have brought home the Le Mans trophy after three consecutive victories." (Via Motorsport).

Ad

In the 2025 F1 season, the Fred Vasseur-led team (P3) is fighting against Mercedes and Red Bull for second place in the Constructors Standings.

Charles Leclerc feels Ferrari is 'struggling massively'

While John Elkann is optimistic about Ferrari's future in F1, Charles Leclerc gave a brutal take following the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix. In line with this, Leclerc even admitted that the team is struggling massively with its 2025 challenger, the SF-25.

Ad

Via a post-race interaction with F1, the Monegasque driver added the following:

"It's tough, it's very tough. We are not strong at the moment, and we are struggling massively with the car. It's not easy. I wish I could say that I'm positive for the rest of the season, I don't think there's anything in the car that proves to me that we are going to do a step forward. I think this is the reality of our situation at the moment."

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are currently in P5 and P6 in the 2025 drivers' standings for the Maranello-based team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More