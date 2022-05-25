Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz lend their voices to Disney movie Lightyear

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have lent their voices to the Disney movie Lightyear. Disney Spain recently announced in a social media post that the Spaniard has voiced one of the characters in the film.

The post stated:

“From @scuderiaferrari to the Buzz #Lightyear team. 🌠🏎️We are happy to announce that @Carlossainz55 has voiced one of the characters in the film.”

Ferrari then posted on its website that both its drivers have voiced the same character for the film. While Sainz is a part of the Spanish version, Charles Leclerc has voiced the part for the film's French version. The post stated:

“Charles Leclerc and Carlos recently put aside their race suits and helmets to become voice actors for a day, stepping up to the microphone for the latest Disney Pixar feature film, “Lightyear” which tells the “true” story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero of the Toy Story film franchise, which first appeared on screen back in 1995.”

It further stated:

“The Scuderia Ferrari drivers both voiced the same character in a cameo role in the animated film, with Charles doing the Italian version and Carlos the one in Spanish. To find out which character they play, you will have to wait for the film to go on release, on 15 June in Italy and 17 June in Spain.”

Ferrari fans were ecstatic and had some interesting reactions to the posts. One of them said:

“okay seriously is there anything our drivers can’t do?”

Another fan was happy that the two drivers would be part of the project and hoped that the Ferrari drivers would also be featured in the next Cars movie.

“What a 'buzz'...I would love if both Charles and Carlos starred in the next 'Cars' movie, too!”

Lightyear is set to be released in June.

Charles Leclerc goes home for the Monaco GP

The Ferrari lead driver will be heading home to partake in the Monaco GP and try to win back the championship lead from Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The Monegasque was on track to extend his championship lead in Barcelona last weekend, however, a malfunctioning power unit put an end to that. As a result, he lost the championship lead to the reigning world champion, who won the race from his teammate Sergio Perez.

Charles Leclerc will be hoping to maximize his performance at the Monaco GP this weekend and avoid any mishaps.

