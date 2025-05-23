Ferrari chief reveals surprise factor that could help Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in the Monaco Grand Prix

Scuderia Ferrari chief, Ravin Jain, has offered an unexpected forecast ahead of the remaining sessions of the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. The Formula 1 grid is currently at the iconic streets of Monte Carlo for the eighth round of the 2025 season.

Revered as one of the most prestigious events in open-wheel racing, the Monaco GP is infamous for its unforgiving circuit layout. Its narrow barriers and lack of run-off areas have often led to dramatic incidents, including the brutal crash suffered by Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez in the 2024 season.

However, as this year’s Grand Prix weekend continues to unfold, the Ferrari team’s Head of Strategy has detailed the possibility of a rain-affected weekend. Speaking in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @simsgazette, Jain stated:

“We have beautiful sunny skies now, it’s quite dusty. We are expecting a little bit of rain in the area come Saturday and Sunday too.”

The prediction comes as a bit of a surprise when you take into account the weather forecast at Monaco. Per Weather Channel, there is only a 3% chance of rain in the area on Sunday, with sunshine expected for much of the race day. Saturday is expected to have partly cloudy skies, with only a slight chance of rain.

The Monaco Grand Prix track is no stranger to hosting chaotic races, particularly when weather conditions shift. Rain has often transformed the race into a thrilling spectacle for fans while posing serious challenges to teams.

In the 2023 edition of the event — the most recent race affected by a downpour — Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen was able to maneuver through the rain that hit the track on the 50th lap to clinch victory on the night.

The rain also spiraled into a podium finish for Esteban Ocon, who, alongside the Alpine team, was able to jump several other cars during the pit stops. A year earlier, the rain also caused a delayed start to the Grand Prix — a race which Sergio Perez would eventually win.

In the 2024 edition, however, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was able to win his home Grand Prix without the interruption of rain. The Monegasque driver led every lap after qualifying on pole to clinch victory on the streets of Monte Carlo.

The possibility of a potential shower during the race could largely set the stage for a frenetic race come lights out on Sunday (May 25). The possibility of rain could even help Leclerc and Hamilton, amid the Prancing Horse's lack of pace compared to rival teams so far this season.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc reacts after practice session

Charles Leclerc reflected on his outing during the practice sessions of the Monaco Grand Prix. The 27-year-old topped both sessions of the event on Friday (May 23), setting the Ferrari team off to a brilliant start to the weekend.

The Monegasque driver overcame a crash with Lance Stroll during the first practice session to put his car over a tenth and a half ahead of Max Verstappen during his first outing, before replicating a similar feat to top the second session ahead of Oscar Piastri and teammate Lewis Hamilton. Sharing his thoughts on his Friday sessions via Ferrari’s official website, he stated:

“Monaco is always very special, not just to me but to anyone driving on this track. On Fridays, everyone is taking their reference points.

It’s still too early to feel very confident for the weekend, but it has been a positive first day on track for us. Our one-lap pace was strong and I felt comfortable in the car, no matter which compound we were running on. Qualifying is going to be fundamental around here as usual, and we have to be starting in front if we want to bring home a good result.”

Leclerc has so far recorded a mix of results at his home Grand Prix. While he took his first victory during the 2024 season, the Ferrari driver boasts a haul of DNFs at the Monaco Grand Prix. The 27-year-old will now aim to replicate his Friday performance through the remaining sessions of the weekend.

