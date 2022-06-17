Ferrari says 'short-term fix is in place' for Carlos Sainz's hydraulics failure woes from 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Ferrari engineers claim to have a short-term fix for the hydraulics issue that brought Carlos Sainz to a premature halt during last week's 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP.

Sainz had to retire his F1-75 after eight laps of racing on a day when his teammate Charles Leclerc also failed to finish the race. The Monegasque driver retired while leading the race after being struck by a Power Unit (PU) failure on Lap 20.

In a statement issued by the team ahead of this weekend's 2022 F1 Canadian GP, it said:

“Hydraulic components from Carlos’ car have already been examined. A short-term fix is in place for Canada, while work is on-going on mid/long-term solutions.”

The Italian team has also confirmed that Charles Leclerc's PU from the race in Baku has been sent back to the factory in Maranello for assessment. As a result, he will have to either use his older PU or take a new one before he incurs any penalties going forward.

"We have a lot of mutual respect, which helps our working relationship" - Carlos Sainz on his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc

Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have a lot of mutual respect for one another, the Spaniard has confirmed.

Sainz believes this amicable relationship helps the pair strive better for their common goal; making Ferrari a dominant force in F1 again.

Speaking in an interview following the 2022 F1 Monaco GP, the 27-year-old said:

“In terms of relationship, everything has been very stable, if anything even better, so all going well so far. He’s a great guy, we have a lot of mutual respect, which helps our working relationship. He’s doing a great job adapting to the new car, the new regs, he’s extracting everything out of this Ferrari that I’m trying to do also, and in certain ways copy. I’m having fun with him, we get on well – and we work in the same direction, which is important.”

Carlos Sainz went on to add, saying:

“He’s driving at a very high level, he’s putting together super-impressive lap times, an impressive way of driving and I can only admire and try and in some ways copy, and in others try and put it a bit more in my liking to be faster. Sometimes it goes like this and as a driver you just need to go through a process and challenge yourself.”

The Scuderia is second in the World Constructors' Championship standings with 199 points after eight rounds of racing heading into the 2022 F1 Canadian GP weekend. Red Bull is 80 points ahead in P1.

