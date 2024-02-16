Ferrari recently poked fun at themselves after they corrected their pitstop mistake in a video ahead of the 2024 season.

The Italian team recently released their livery for the upcoming season, earning praise from the F1 community. The Prancing Horses ditched the red and black combination that they had been using for the past two seasons, turning to red and yellow paintjob the 2024 challenger.

The Italian team experienced their first hiccup of the season when they wrongly posted a video of a pitstop of their SF-24. In a now-deleted post, the caption stated that the relatively slow pitstop was "poetry in motion," drawing the ire of fans online.

The team subsequently reposted the correct version and poked fun of the original post in the caption, saying:

"Admin got so caught up in the shot we chose the wrong take."

Max Verstappen chimes in on Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari for 2025

Red Bull driver and three-time world champion Max Verstappen stated that Lewis Hamilton's switch from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 season was "cool," but claimed that he wasn't aware of his rival's motives behind the move.

Speaking with F1.com, the Dutch driver said:

“At the end of the day, if someone wants to drive for Ferrari, especially someone like Lewis who has already achieved so much, if that’s his dream and goal... Again, we don’t know the talks they’ve had, at Mercedes, at Ferrari, what has been promised, what they think is coming."

He added:

“You can’t give an honest assessment from our side as to why you made that decision. You know, if he is happy with that move, I think it will look cool and of course, I hope for them it will be a success but you don’t know.”

Discussing his own desire to race for the red team, or the lack thereof, Verstappen said:

“I don’t want to sound, like, disrespectful or whatever because I have a lot of respect for the brand Ferrari, but I’m happy where I’m at. I’m comfortable in the environment I’m in so it’s not something I’m looking to change or whatever but again, in my life, you always want to experience so never say never but, for me now, it’s not even in my head.”

The Dutchman has a contract with the Austrian team until the end of the 2028 season. Only time will tell if Verstappen will change his stance on racing for the Italian team in his 30s.