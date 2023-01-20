Ferrari delivers ray of hope to Tifosi as 2023 car reportedly 1 second faster than 2022's F1-75

According to the latest reports, the 2023 Ferrari challenger is expected to be a whole second faster than 2022's F1-75.

This will ignite a ray of hope for another shot at the championship after the mishap that happened with the Maranello-based outfit last season. Various changes are expected this season for Ferrari after the team analyzed the issues they faced in the previous season.

As per a Formu1a.uno report, the simulator that the team uses has been producing results that delivers high expectations for 2023. The car is pretty much faster, which could help them chase down rivals on the track.

Last season saw Ferrari battling for the championship after waiting for almost four years. With Mercedes' downfall in the 2022 season, the only team they had to face was Red Bull.

The F1-75 had extreme pace in the initial stages of the season, however, with developments from their rivals, it was becoming seemingly difficult to challenge Max Verstappen on the track. In most races, once Red Bull were ahead of "The Prancing Horse," it was almost impossible to gain that position back because of the raw pace the Milton Keynes-based team was developing.

Later, with mistakes from the strategic crew and the car's slow development, it was obvious that it was going to be another year for Ferrari without a championship.

Significant changes for Ferrari in 2023

Ferrari are trying to counter the changes that the authorities have implied for the upcoming season. As many teams faced porpoising issues in 2022, there are new regulations for the floor of the cars.

The cars won't be as close to the ground as they were in the previous season; this was helping the teams gain more downforce, and it slowed the cars down during some of the fast corners. But with the ground clearance level increased for the upcoming season, the cars could gain half a second because of significantly less downforce.

While this will affect the porpoising issue and make it less, it will also make the cars go around much faster, which is good for the Italian team. The Scuderia, in 2022 as well, did not have immense straight-line speed, but they were able to challenge the competitors because of their cornering speed.

With less downforce mandated for the upcoming season, the Maranello-based team could be even faster and perhaps battle for the championship.

