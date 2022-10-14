Ferrari discloses 'big conundrum' they experienced at 2022 F1 Japanese GP

Ferrari's Head of Strategy, Inaki Rueda, explained how the team was taken aback by the weather during the Japanese Grand Prix. The engineer revealed that the dry tires that the Scuderia had saved for race day became redundant due to the wet conditions.

In Ferrari's post-race analysis video, the Spaniard explained the tires that teams usually pick with respect to wet weather conditions. He further disclosed the shock Ferrari experienced when they reached the garage on race day:

"When we came in on Sunday morning, we saw that all the dry tires that we had saved for the race were good for nothing. Why? Because we had a forecast that was very damning. We expected rain to start at noon, and to not finish until late at night."

The engineer further explained why the teams go for intermediates during a wet race:

"In wet conditions this year, with these tires we have, we have a big conundrum which is that we have an extreme tyre that is good for a very small window – [a] monsoon weather kind of window, in which we never run."

Rueda continued:

"The Intermediate tire, on the other hand, is a tire that actually behaves very well in wet conditions. So any time a race team is given a choice to choose between extreme or Intermediate tires, we choose the Intermediate."

Ferrari's race at the Suzuka circuit was not exactly a happy ending. Their driver Carlos Sainz crashed out of the race on Lap 1, while Charles Leclerc was demoted to a third-place finish. Ultimately, rival camps' Max Verstappen managed to pick up the race win and his second World Drivers' Championship title.

Ferrari boss demands more transparency in the Red Bull cost cap scandal

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has admitted to assuming the worst with the FIA's decision-making in the cost cap scandal. The Italian team principal believes there is no need for a rule change now, given everything was pre-discussed.

During an interview with Sky Italia, Binotto expressed his disappointment at not having enough transparency with the FIA over the budget cap. Binotto said:

"The rules were clear from the beginning, they were discussed. We don't understand the need to have to change them today beyond the fact that this is the first year with the budget cap."

Binotto continued:

"Because with the FIA, there have always been constant exchanges and we have always tried to clarify them. I am a bit pessimistic about this, but first of all, clarity and transparency from the FIA will be important."

The FIA confirmed on Monday that Red Bull had indeed disputed the 2021 cost cap. While there have been no current updates on a penalty yet, many expect the Austrian team to challenge the decision.

