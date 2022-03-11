"Feels a lot trickier" - Ferrari's Carlos Sainz on driving in Bahrain's high temperatures

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz compared the differences between driving in Barcelona and Bahrain during the second pre-season testing session in Sakhir. The heat in the Middle East has made it a lot trickier to handle the car, according to the Spaniard.

During an Instagram live stream after Day 1 of testing in Bahrain, the Ferrari driver said:

“It feels, in Bahrain, let’s say, a bit worse than in Barcelona, because it is a lot warmer and the tarmac has a lot less grip. It feels a lot trickier to drive in Bahrain than in Barcelona, but this is normal, we have this every year. The car, in the corners, feels different to last year, but it also feels like we are doing progress and we know better what to do after every lap.”

The 27-year-old went on to add, saying:

“[It was] another good day of testing for us, continuing where we left off in Barcelona, with similar run plans but starting to check different set-up windows. We missed out on a final run on C3 [medium tire], but in general we managed to test two or three things that were very important for us and we managed to put together a good day of running with no issues. The mechanics are working hard in the heat, which is never easy, so I thank them for the effort. We still have a couple of long days ahead, but hopefully they will be very productive ones.”

Ferrari has two more days of testing before the first race of the season gets underway on March 20 in Bahrain.

Ferrari driver likens porpoising to turbulence felt in airplanes

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has compared porpoising to turbulence felt in airplanes.

The Monegasque driver's porpoising video from Barcelona went viral on the internet. Since then, all teams have been trying to remedy the phenomenon.

During an interview, the 24-year-old said:

“It feels like turbulence on an aeroplane, going up and down the whole straight. I think one of the videos that F1 posted shows this phenomenon quite well, and I can’t say it feels nice. It makes you a little bit ill, but it’s okay. It’s still very early days for this project. So it feels like it’s an issue that everyone has in the paddock more or less but yeah, in this paddock all the best engineers of the world are here so I’m pretty sure that we’ll find a solution.”

Meanwhile, F1's managing director Ross Brawn feels teams may look to develop stiffer floorboards to reduce the effects of porpoising.

