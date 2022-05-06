Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to run with an upgraded MGU-K at 2022 F1 Miami GP

Charles Leclerc is reportedly expected to use an upgraded MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit - Kinetic) at the forthcoming 2022 F1 Miami GP. According to a report carried by motorsport.com's Italian site, Leclerc will switch to his second power unit (PU) to try and reduce the gap to Red Bull.

The move will see the Monegasque driver join teammate Carlos Sainz, who started the 2022 F1 Imola GP with his second PU of the season. Ferrari also has certain reliability-related targets in mind with this move for Leclerc. The achievement of these targets can subsequently dictate the introduction of a modification to the hybrid system.

If it goes through, the new MGU-K should make its debut in Miami, while the ECU (Engine Control Unit) and the battery will certainly arrive before the homologation limit set by the FIA for September.

Leclerc currently leads the 2022 F1 World Drivers' Championship standings with 86 points in the first four rounds of the season. He will be hoping to put the disappointment of the Imola GP behind him with a good showing at the Miami International Autodrome later this weekend.

"I'll learn from it and won't do it again" - Charles Leclerc on his late error at the 2022 F1 Imola GP

Charles Leclerc has vowed to learn from his error at the 2022 F1 Imola GP and not repeat it going forward.

The Ferrari driver was battling Red Bull's Sergio Perez for second place during the feature race in Italy when he spun out and nearly had to retire. Leclerc did manage to rejoin the race and eventually crossed the line to take sixth place.

After the incident, the 2022 F1 championship leader lamented his aggressive move during an interview with motorsport.com where he said:

“It’s one of those mistakes where it is a bit more the mental approach that you’ve had at that particular moment of the race. But I’ve always been strong in knowing exactly which particular feeling I felt at what moment of the race, and know how to correct it. So yeah, it’s again, a mistake but I’ll learn from it and won’t do it again.”

The 24-year-old will have the opportunity to convert his thoughts into action at the upcoming 2022 F1 Miami GP this weekend.

Edited by Anurag C