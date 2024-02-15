Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc set to release his debut EP album ‘Dreamers’ tonight

With the 2024 Formula 1 season around the corner, Charles Leclerc is set to release his debut EP album as he joins hands with an eminent French pianist.

Leclerc’s favorite sport to indulge in is undoubtedly F1. However, the Monaco-born motorsport prodigy has portrayed his interest in activities outside the scope of the high-octane sport. Pursuits such as soccer, skiing and music have always excited Leclerc, and he yearns to indulge in those activities as and when the hectic Formula 1 calendar gives the 26-year-old driver some free time.

Where other drivers are polishing their racecraft, Leclerc seems to have focused on his music side. Grabbing the opportunity during the preseason break, Leclerc, along with the renowned French pianist Sofiane Pamart, has created his first-ever EP album named ‘Dreamers,' which is set to unravel tonight.

After spending two days in the studio, Leclerc and the French pianist have successfully churned out four songs that will be presented to the F1 community. Adding to the excitement, Leclerc's EP album could also be physically owned by pre-ordering the vinyl.

Sharing the news of Charles Leclerc’s debut EP with the F1 community, X (formerly Twitter) handle ‘Leclerc data,’ unveiled a snapshot from the SF driver’s Instagram story where he can be seen posing with Pamart for the cover of his EP album.

It's safe to say that Leclerc is pumped right now. However, this is not the first time that the Monegasque will release his music to the world.

Charles Leclerc's small arsenal of race-day inspired songs

Music is not a newfound hobby for Leclerc, and the #16 Ferrari driver has produced a few musical pieces during the short breaks between two race weekends in the 2023 season.

Leclerc's first song, AUS23(1:1), which was played entirely on a piano, was named after the 2023 Australian Grand Prix. It was produced during the three-week break between the Melbourne event and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Shortly after finding success in his first release, Charles Leclerc went on to create two more songs, MIA23(1:2) and MON23(1:3), named after the 2023 Miami GP and 2023 Monaco GP, respectively.

The Ferrari driver has never shied away from showcasing his exceptional piano skills, and with the help of a renowned pianist like Pamart, Leclerc would be able to take his musical skills to new heights.