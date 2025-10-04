Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton present contrasting verdict after F1 Singapore GP qualifying

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc share contrasting verdicts after F1 Singapore GP qualifying, where one felt there was more in the car and the other wasn't happy with the tools under him. The session saw both drivers qualify for Sunday in P6 and P7, a major drop since 2024, when the car was seemingly much faster.

This time around, though, the pace was just not there, as Lewis Hamilton could only put together a lap that was good enough for P6, with his teammate Charles Leclerc qualifying right behind him.

Talking about the car, Lewis Hamilton was quite disappointed, as he felt that a better starting position was on the table for the race, but the results were thwarted by poor tire preparation. The Brit has been the better Ferrari driver all weekend in Singapore, and even in qualifying, he maintained that slight edge over Charles Leclerc. Talking about the result in qualifying, he said,

“I think the pace was there, I think we just didn’t optimise the sessions, Q2 onwards basically. I’m definitely more comfortable in the car. This weekend I think I’ve been driving really well – I’ve been really happy with my performance in the car."

He added,

“I think P6 is not good. I definitely think that we should have been further ahead, but it was just all about tyre temp today and it is every week, pretty much. I think tomorrow’s going to be tough from where we are – there’s not really much we can do from there.”

Lewis Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc reveals struggles with Ferrari

Unlike Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc appeared all at sea throughout the weekend and was beaten in qualifying by the veteran. Talking about the session, Leclerc revealed major struggles with the car throughout the race weekend and they percolated into qualifying. He said,

"It was not a good lap, but to be honest not a good lap because the car has been unbelievably difficult since the beginning of the weekend to drive and to put things together."

He added,

“To learn things from the car when things are just reacting differently from one corner to another is very tricky, and that’s what happened today. I’m very disappointed, but it’s the way it is.”

The last couple of races have seen Mercedes leapfrog Ferrari from P2 in the championship. While the German team would be looking to stretch the gap, the Italian team would be hoping to close the gap during the race.

