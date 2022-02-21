"We are free to fight" - Ferrari drivers to have no team orders in 2022

Ferrari drivers will be 'free to fight' each other on track and will not be encumbered by team orders in the upcoming 2022 season. This was confirmed by Charles Leclerc during the launch of the new Ferrari F1-75 last week.

While speaking to the media at the event, the Monegasque driver was asked about the chances of being involved in wheel-to-wheel battles with teammate Carlos Sainz and whether the team would permit it. Leclerc said:

“Of course we’ve discussed it, I think it was yesterday or two days ago. Yes, we are free to fight, obviously without taking any stupid risks because we are fighting for the team, and the ultimate goal is to bring Ferrari to the top. But we’ll be free to fight.”

Leclerc was known to get into multiple incidents with former teammate Sebastian Vettel that ended up being detrimental to Ferrari's cause in years past. New teammate Sainz also weighed in on the topic by saying it was important for both him and Leclerc to have the 'freedom to go for it'. He too, however, stressed on the team's objectives being above any individual goals.

Ferrari boss happy to see both drivers showing maturity ahead of 2022 F1 season

Team principal Mattia Binotto is pleased to see both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz be transparent and mature in their discussions with each other right from the onset. The Italian boss said:

“From my point of view, I was very happy to see these two drivers in a fully open, transparent discussion, showing a level of maturity. As we proved last year, they are getting on well together, but it’s not only the way you can see it from outside. When approaching that kind of discussion, it can be very delicate. I think that both of them are really showing and proving a fantastic level of maturity, which I’m very happy with.”

A P3 finish in the 2021 season finale helped Sainz narrowly edge out Leclerc in the drivers' world championship standings. Sainz clinched P5 with 164.6 points, 5.5 points ahead of his teammate who finished in P7.

Edited by Anurag C