Ferrari drop huge Lewis Hamilton hint ahead of potential move - Reports

As the wildfire rumors of Lewis Hamilton jumping ship to Ferrari in 2025 continue to grow, a recent image posted by the Scuderia online could prove to be a major easter egg in the entire saga.

The motorsports community has been buzzing about the shocking reports relating to Lewis Hamilton's F1 future. The seven-time World Champion, who has spent the last eleven seasons of his career driving for Mercedes, could be parting ways with the German outfit at the end of the 2024 season.

Amidst the rumors, a recent image posted by Ferrari online has fans speculating that it could be hinting at Hamilton donning the iconic red suit. In the team's recent post about its partnership with Italian beer brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro, a Ferrari car displaying the number 44 was included in the picture, the same number that Lewis Hamilton has displayed on his cars throughout his Formula 1 career.

Expand Tweet

However, it should also be noted that the toy car in question replicates the Tecnomodel Ferrari 625 that achieved victory in the 1955 Monaco Grand Prix with Maurice Trintignant behind the wheel.

Adding more to the coincidence, it was the Mercedes driver, Juan Manuel Fangio, who started that race from pole position.

Irrespective of whether the rumors turn out to be true or not, the timing of the image's release adds an element of mystery to Ferrari's promotional strategies.

What is the significance of the No. 44 for Lewis Hamilton?

The No. 44 has been a constant companion throughout the seven-time World Champion's F1 journey. Explaining the origins of this number at the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, Lewis Hamilton revealed:

"I always start with the number 44 because that's the number that I had on my go-kart when I was eight years old."

"It was my dad's car registration number, F44, so each year, it's just a new chance to rise to the challenge," he added.

In another interview with Reuters in 2015, Hamilton had further emphasized the sentimental value attached to the No. 44. The British driver explained:

"The 44 is my family number. It’s the number I had when I first started racing. I won my first (karting) championship with 44. It means something to me."