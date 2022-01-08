Ferrari expect "easy" contract negotiation with Carlos Sainz

Ferrari claim contract negotiations with Carlos Sainz are expected to go smoothly. The driver's contract is set to expire at the end of 2022.

The Spaniard had a very strong first season with Ferrari, achieving four podiums and placing fifth in the drivers' standings at the end of the year.

Team principal Mattia Binotto said he will talk to Sainz about a contract extension over the winter break and expects the proceedings to go smoothly. Claiming that the decision hasn't been confirmed yet, the Italian said:

“I don't know what his vision is as a driver. First I want to know how he [Carlos Sainz] experienced the season, then we can look to the future. No doubt it will be a simple discussion.”

The Spaniard moved to the Italian team at the end of 2020, after a successful stint with McLaren. He filled the shoes of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who has since joined Aston Martin in hopes of rebuilding the team. Along with team-mate Charles Leclerc, Sainz led Ferrari to a comfortable victory over McLaren in the constructors' championship, placing third.

Meanwhile, Sainz claimed he doesn't see himself anywhere else in the medium to long-term and is happy with his place in Ferrari. He said:

“Since I still have one year left on my contract, I’m in no rush. But it’s true that I don’t see myself anywhere else in the medium to long term at the moment but at Ferrari. I’m happy here, I enjoy it immensely and I go home after every race with a smile on my face and a sense of pride to be a Ferrari driver. And when you add to that the good results, I don’t think I’m better off anywhere than at Ferrari. I’m happy to be here.”

Carlos Sainz son of legendary WRC driver Carlos Sainz Sr.

Sainz's father, Carlos Sainz Sr., is a legend in the sport of rallying, having won two world drivers' championships for Toyota in 1990 and 1992. He also starred alongside iconic WRC driver Colin McRae, helping him build the Subaru team from the ground up.

Carlos Sainz: "When I was 10 years old, my father travelled with me to Barcelona and we had the opportunity to visit the Ferrari pits and meet Michael Schumacher. I felt it immediately: There's a very special atmosphere in that pit box, there's nothing like it to this day."

Carlos Sainz Jr. was introduced to the world of speed and racing due to his father's immensely successful career in the 90s. In an interview with Red Bull, the Ferrari driver admitted to falling in love with the sport at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2005. He said:

“In 2005, I went to the Spanish Grand Prix and that’s where I fell in love with Formula 1 properly. Ever since, my target was to become a Formula 1 driver.”

The Spaniard is all set to return alongside Charles Leclerc in 2022, with the duo hoping to contest Red Bull and Mercedes.

